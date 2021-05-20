UFC Icon Georges St-Pierre Shares Hilarious Story About Actually Punching Anthony Mackie During Falcon And The Winter Soldier Rehearsal

This is kind of a nice effect that’s been put into play by the fans since it’s also a reversal of roles given that Sam is in charge and Bucky is kind of, well, just there to do his part. It’s not hard to see how this lines up kind of with Miami Vice in a few ways since Sam and Bucky do kind of do their own thing and don’t always follow protocol. As a team, the two of them were kind of hopeless to start with simply because they didn’t vibe as much as they needed to. It almost feels as though many people were expecting this pairing to work automatically due to the fact that they were both friends of Steve Rogers and shared a common interest when it came to the shield and to preserving the peace and all that kind of stuff. But with the screwed-up wiring in Bucky’s head, courtesy of his conditioning, and the fact that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier touched upon the plight of POCs in the nation things didn’t really work out that way from the start. In fact, Sam and Bucky couldn’t really stand each other for a while and had to work into the whole idea of being partners before they could be friends. It’s not exactly as though Bucky could turn a switch in his head and be the same type of guy he was before Hydra got hold of him, and Sam had his own issues that he was dealing with as well concerning Captain America’s shield and the fact that his family issues weren’t going to go away anytime soon. As far as pairings go however these two were definitely bound to be one of the most interesting pairs to appear in Phase 4 of the MCU since they’d already been interacting in the previous phase. But there’s no doubt that Sam took the lead this time around since Bucky, despite going off on his own a few times, was there to follow Sam’s lead and to pester Sam about taking up the shield. Neither one of them really cared for John Walker, who started off in a decent manner as Captain America but wasn’t really cut out for the job. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens when he comes back as US Agent, if he does.