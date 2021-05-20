newsbreak-logo
San Francisco General has no COVID-19 patients for 1st time since pandemic started

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTFzn_0a6H2t0n00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) For the first time since March 5, 2020, when the pandemic started, San Francisco General has no COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Vivek Jain, who has been leading the hospital's response, tweeted Thursday is "a truly momentous day at San Francisco General Hospital."

While Jain acknowledged the hospital will likely treat people with COVID-19 in the coming weeks and months, the absence of any COVID-19 patients still marked a major milestone.

"We have been at a decreasing level of COVID-19 patients at the hospital for many weeks," Jain continued. "But today, wanted to celebrate the care that’s been delivered at SF General ... mourn the patients we have lost, and give our best wishes for strength and healing to all patients still recovering."

"Overwhelming gratitude to the physicians, nurses, & staff of SF General for their incredible, tireless work that has undoubtedly saved countless lives," San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted.

The milestone comes a day after San Francisco announced its one-millionth COVID-19 vaccination.

Additionally, earlier Thursday, the city loosened COVID-19 restrictions as cases trend downward ahead of the state's reopening on June 15.

(SAN FRANCISCO) As COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in San Francisco, the city on Thursday loosened more restrictions, KRON 4 reported. San Francisco is averaging 18 cases per day — the lowest average since it first declared a state of emergency in March 2020. As of Wednesday, the city reports that 76% of the eligible San Francisco population has been vaccinated.
While numbers are at all time lows in SF, Taiwan reminds us that what goes down can come back up.
On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues.
