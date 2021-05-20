San Francisco General has no COVID-19 patients for 1st time since pandemic started

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) For the first time since March 5, 2020, when the pandemic started, San Francisco General has no COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Vivek Jain, who has been leading the hospital's response, tweeted Thursday is "a truly momentous day at San Francisco General Hospital."

While Jain acknowledged the hospital will likely treat people with COVID-19 in the coming weeks and months, the absence of any COVID-19 patients still marked a major milestone.

"We have been at a decreasing level of COVID-19 patients at the hospital for many weeks," Jain continued. "But today, wanted to celebrate the care that’s been delivered at SF General ... mourn the patients we have lost, and give our best wishes for strength and healing to all patients still recovering."

"Overwhelming gratitude to the physicians, nurses, & staff of SF General for their incredible, tireless work that has undoubtedly saved countless lives," San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted.

The milestone comes a day after San Francisco announced its one-millionth COVID-19 vaccination.

Additionally, earlier Thursday, the city loosened COVID-19 restrictions as cases trend downward ahead of the state's reopening on June 15.

