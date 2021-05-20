Flood Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 15:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Anderson The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo affecting Osage and Franklin Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Pottawatomie Creek at Lane affecting Franklin County. Marais Des Cygnes River at Ottawa affecting Franklin County. Pottawatomie Creek near Garnett affecting Anderson County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Pottawatomie Creek near Garnett. * Until this afternoon. * At 4:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 27.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 4.6 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Flood waters overflow the north bank and flood cultivated fields north of the creek.