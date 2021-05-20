newsbreak-logo
Pavement Rehabilitation Project FY 2019 - 2020 CIP 73176

 1 day ago

This is to advise you that sealed bid proposals for the. will be accepted by the City of Tracy, at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall Second Floor, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, California 95376, until:. MONDAY, JUNE 21, 2021, @ 2:00 PM. The Project is more specifically defined in...

Mcdonough County, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Revitalization project update

Special to McDonough County Voice, USA TODAY NETWORK. McCarthy Improvement started construction on West Jackson St. and continue with the West side of Lafayette Street from Carroll Street to Washington Street City on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 with removing trees, light poles, and preparation of removing the sidewalk. Next week, May 24, 2021, contractors will continue with the sidewalk, curb & gutter, and pavement removal.
Trafficlovgov.org

City of Loveland Begins 2021 Street Rehabilitation Program

Contact: Jodi Lessman, Assistant to Public Works Director, 970.962.2555. Several local roads have been selected for repair as part of the City of Loveland 2021 Street Maintenance Program. For a map of the areas to be treated, please visit our website at www.cityofloveland.org/streets. The chip seal resurfacing treatment will begin...
Trafficctexaminer.com

Halls Road Committee Accelerates Rezoning Plans

OLD LYME — At a special meeting on Wednesday night, the Halls Road Improvements Committee voted unanimously to accelerate the creation of rezoning language for Halls Road for the creation of a village district that will include mixed use, multi-family housing, and residential development. The committee voted to direct BSC...
Merced, CAcityofmerced.org

N Street Improvement Project

N Street Improvement Project to Add Parking and Upgrade Lighting and Sidewalks. N Street between W. 16th Street and W. 18th Street is slated for a major facelift. On April 19, 2021, the City Council approved a construction bid to improve N Street from W. 16th Street to W. 18th...
Gatlinburg, TNMountain Press

Gatlinburg identifies road projects for next fiscal year

GATLINBURG — The city detailed roads it hoped to pave in the 2021-2022 fiscal year during a presentation to the City Commission this week. It was among the many items City Commission reviewed during a workshop on its FY 2022-26 Capital Improvements Program and FY 2021-22 Street and Road Improvements Program on Monday.
Tracy, CAcityoftracy.org

Slurry Seal FY 2020-2021 CIP 73182

This is to advise you that sealed bids for the work shown on the plans entitled:. will be accepted by the City of Tracy, at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall Second Floor, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, California 95376, until:. TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 @ 2:00 PM. The Project...
Bartlesville, OKcityofbartlesville.org

Capital projects proposed for funding in FY 2021-22

In addition to approving the City’s operating budget, the Bartlesville City Council also approves the capital projects budget for each upcoming fiscal year. These are projects funded through the City’s half-cent Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) sales tax and General Obligation Bond Issues, both of which are approved by Bartlesville voters.
Trafficcottagegrovemn.gov

Pavement Replacement Slated this Summer for Jamaica Avenue

As part of Cottage Grove’s 2021 Pavement Management Project, Jamaica Avenue (between 80th Street and Indian Boulevard) will undergo a full pavement replacement, which includes spot curb work and minor utility maintenance. Work will be completed in two phases in an effort to maintain continuous traffic flow in both directions....
Politicsmountainvalleynewspaper.com

Council Approves SSES Project

By Sherri Blevins The Rainsville City Council met on May 17, 2021. James Payton addressed the Council concerning a plan to correct overflow problems at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Payton said the first step in the process would be to determine what is causing the problem. He recommended contracting…
Davis, CAcityofdavis.org

2021 ADA Parking / Curb Compliance Project, CIP No. 8126

This post was updated on May 20, 2021 - Addendum 1 was added, changing the Bid Opening Time to 2:00 p.m. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Davis (“City”) invites and will receive sealed Bids up to but not later than 2:30 P.M. on June 4, 2021, at the City Clerk’s office of the City Manager, located at 23 Russell Boulevard, Davis, CA 95616, for the furnishing to City of all labor, equipment, materials, tools, services, transportation, permits, utilities, and all other items necessary for the 2021 ADA Parking/ Curb Compliance Project, CIP 8126, [CFDA #14.218] (the “Project”). At said time, Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the City Office. Bids received after said time shall be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 90 calendar days after the Bid opening date.
PoliticsKait 8

I-40 bridge contractor begins repair efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - I-40 bridge repair contractor Kiewit Infrastructure Group is starting to haul equipment needed to begin emergency repairs on the structure Wednesday. The repair will be done in two phases that will need to be completed before the bridge reopens to traffic. Phase one involves installing fabricated...
Sycamore, ILcityofsycamore.com

2021 Road Construction Update

Road Construction Update- Construction contracts with Curran Construction and Alliance Contractors Inc. were approved at the May 17th City Council Meeting. Alliance Construction Inc. will start sidewalk-related work in the Reston Ponds neighborhood during the week of May 24th. Some sidewalks will be temporarily closed. However, at least one side of the street will remain open at all times. Please see the following link for more detailed information.
Garner, IAkiow.com

Garner Addresses Proposed Projects

Garner receives engineering updates at every council meeting. These involve infrastructure projects in and around the city. According to City Manager Adam Kofoed, there are several projects in the works which under their current economic state, the city can address. One of the projects will benefit downtown and access to...
PoliticsForConstructionPros.com

Using Reclaimed Asphalt for Pavement Preservation Surface Treatments

At the end of 2020, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) released a new report that outlines the success of using Reclaimed Asphalt Pavements (RAP) in pavement preservation treatments. The FHWA documented case studies, best practices, applicable tests, costs and specifications for RAP in pavement-preservation treatments, such as chip sealing, slurry sealing and microsurfacing.
Trafficmedfordoregon.gov

Intersection Closure: Springbrook Road and Cedar Links Drive

For the second construction phase of the City’s Springbrook Road Improvement Project, the City will close the intersection of Springbrook Road and Cedar Links Drive starting the evening of Monday, May 17 through September 2021. Traffic will be diverted to Hawaiian Avenue and Tahitian Avenue during this phase of the...
Wright, MNwright.mn.us

Highway Department Announces 2021 Pavement Preservation Projects

The Wright County Highway Department has announced the list of pavement preservation projects that will take place this spring and summer. The 2021 Pavement Preservation Contract involves the following highways in Wright County:. County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 13 from the south county line to CSAH 30 west of Delano.