Pavement Rehabilitation Project FY 2019 - 2020 CIP 73176

This post was updated on May 20, 2021 - Addendum 1 was added, changing the Bid Opening Time to 2:00 p.m. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Davis (“City”) invites and will receive sealed Bids up to but not later than 2:30 P.M. on June 4, 2021, at the City Clerk’s office of the City Manager, located at 23 Russell Boulevard, Davis, CA 95616, for the furnishing to City of all labor, equipment, materials, tools, services, transportation, permits, utilities, and all other items necessary for the 2021 ADA Parking/ Curb Compliance Project, CIP 8126, [CFDA #14.218] (the “Project”). At said time, Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the City Office. Bids received after said time shall be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 90 calendar days after the Bid opening date.