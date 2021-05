LANSING, Ill. (May 19, 2021) – Pace Suburban Bus is hosting a virtual job fair on Thursday, May 27 for individuals interested in working for the transportation company. Interested job-seekers must register for the event beforehand and will receive a Zoom link for the virtual event after doing so. The job fair will have two sessions available to participants, one at 10 a.m. and another at 1 p.m.