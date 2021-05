A Hennepin County judge’s recent ruling means Derek Chauvin could receive a longer prison sentence for murdering George Floyd. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty last month of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds last May while arresting Floyd, who allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy a cigarettes. Floyd said 27 times that he could not breathe while Chauvin knelt on him.