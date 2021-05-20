Loom Raises $130 Million to Scale Video Messaging for Hybrid Work; Quadruples Valuation to $1.53 Billion

A Bot is a software application that performs an automated task over the internet. Typically, bots perform tasks that are both simple and structurally repetitive, at a much higher rate than would be possible for a human alone. Bots provide an experience that feels less like using a computer and more like dealing with a person or at least an intelligent robot. As Bot Services delivers the business to reduce their operational cost and administer prominent service 24/7 to their customers by controlling and collecting of data, it is expected that in the coming period there will be massive demand of Bot Service market.