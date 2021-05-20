Form 4 IVERIC bio, Inc. For: May 19 Filed by: Blumenkranz Mark S.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the 'Company' or 'KULR'), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the 'Purchase Agreement') with Yorkville Advisors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 650 shares of Preferred Stock (the 'Preferred Stock'), with each share of Preferred Stock having a stated value of $10,000 per share and being convertible into shares of the Company's common stock (the 'Common Stock') at a fixed price of $2.05 per share, and Warrants (the 'Warrants') to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,600,000 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $2.50 per share. The Warrants have an exercise price of $2.50 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire one (1) year following the date of issuance. The Purchase Agreement includes a provision for a lock-up period expiring the earlier of June 4th, 2021, or the Company's listing on a senior U.S. exchange. The Company will pay Yorkville Advisors a commitment fee equal to 1,300,000 shares of the Company's Common Stock at the closing of the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.