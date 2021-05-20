newsbreak-logo
Form 4 IVERIC bio, Inc. For: May 19 Filed by: Blumenkranz Mark S.

 1 day ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Subject to the Reporting Person providing continued services to the Registrant and other terms and conditions under the Registrant's 2013 Stock Incentive Plan, the stock option award will vest monthly with respect to 1/12 of the shares underlying such stock option award until the earlier of the business day immediately prior to the Registrant's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders or the first anniversary of the grant date. Any unvested shares subject to the stock option award will be accelerated in full upon the occurrence of a change in control event (as defined in the Registrant's 2013 Stock Incentive Plan).

Markets

Form 4 SYKES ENTERPRISES INC For: May 21 Filed by: BOZAK MARK C

Markets

Form 4 NEWPARK RESOURCES INC For: May 20 Filed by: Lewis Michael A

Markets

Form 4 TIVITY HEALTH, INC. For: May 20 Filed by: KARRO BRADLEY S

Markets

Form 4 RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS For: May 19 Filed by: LYONS GARY A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The shares of Common Stock are to be acquired upon the vesting of a Restricted Stock Unit award granted to the Reporting Person. The Restricted Stock Units shall fully vest on the date prior to the Company's next Annual Meeting, subject to the reporting person's continuous service on the Company's Board of Directors.
Economy

Form 4 HELEN OF TROY LTD For: May 19 Filed by: Mininberg Julien

Economy

Form 4 CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVI For: May 18 Filed by: Washer Greg

Markets

Form 4 STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS For: May 19 Filed by: Walker Gordon A.

Stocks

Form 4 Resonant Inc For: May 19 Filed by: MCDERMUT MARTIN S

Markets

Form 4 Ontrak, Inc. For: May 19 Filed by: PEIZER TERREN S

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. This Form 4 is jointly filed by Terren S. Peizer ("Mr. Peizer") and Acuitas Group Holdings, LLC...
Stocks

Form 4 Sunrun Inc. For: May 20 Filed by: vonReichbauer Thomas Arthur

Markets

Form 4 Summit Materials, Inc. For: May 19 Filed by: Oates-Forney Tamla

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Class A common stock of the Issuer ("Class A Common Stock"). The restricted stock units will be settled in either Class A Common Stock or cash (or a combination thereof) at the discretion of the Issuer's compensation committee.
Stocks
TheStreet

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Sale Of Shares Of Ceridian Common Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) - Get Report ("Cannae" or the "Company") today announced the sale of 2,000,000 shares of common stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. ("Ceridian"), a Cannae portfolio company, at a price of $87.50 per share, pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Cannae anticipates that the gross proceeds from the sale will be $175,000,000.
Markets

Form 4 NBT BANCORP INC For: May 18 Filed by: Durkee Matthew K

Markets

Form 4 1Life Healthcare Inc For: May 18 Filed by: Kennedy David P

Business

KULR Technology Group Announces Pricing of $6.5 Million Offering

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the 'Company' or 'KULR'), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the 'Purchase Agreement') with Yorkville Advisors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 650 shares of Preferred Stock (the 'Preferred Stock'), with each share of Preferred Stock having a stated value of $10,000 per share and being convertible into shares of the Company's common stock (the 'Common Stock') at a fixed price of $2.05 per share, and Warrants (the 'Warrants') to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,600,000 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $2.50 per share. The Warrants have an exercise price of $2.50 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire one (1) year following the date of issuance. The Purchase Agreement includes a provision for a lock-up period expiring the earlier of June 4th, 2021, or the Company's listing on a senior U.S. exchange. The Company will pay Yorkville Advisors a commitment fee equal to 1,300,000 shares of the Company's Common Stock at the closing of the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Markets

Form 4 LivaNova PLC For: May 18 Filed by: Dolci Marco

Stocks

Form 4 SunOpta Inc. For: May 17 Filed by: Duchscher Robert

Industry

Form 4 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. For: May 18 Filed by: Xie Jian

