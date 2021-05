You might not have known Paul Mooney, but you’ve definitely heard him, or at least his comedic philosophy, as told through multiple generations of Black comedians. Mooney wrote for and with the late great Richard Pryor, served as the initial head writer for FOX’s In Living Color, and provided commentary for Chappelle’s Show in the segments “Ask A Black Dude” and “Negrodamus.” Mooney died today at 79, reportedly from a heart attack in his home in Oakland, Calif., although he had been sick for the past several years after a cancer diagnosis and a stroke. His earliest TV credits also included writing for Sanford and Son and Good Times.