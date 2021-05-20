newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Julie Ertz will miss a large chunk of the Chicago Red Stars season with a right MCL sprain, but the U.S. national team is hopeful she will return in time for the Olympics

By Jeremy Mikula, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago

Julie Ertz plays for the Chicago Red Stars, but the Red Stars couldn’t on their own disclose the extent of a right knee injury that will keep their captain out of action until just before the Tokyo Olympics.

Confused? Welcome to the tricky relationship between the National Women’s Soccer League and US Soccer Federation.

US Soccer on Thursday said Ertz, 29, suffered a right MCL sprain when she collided with Portland Thorns midfielder Rocky Rodríguez during a 50-50 challenge in the 26th minute of the Red Stars’ 5-0 loss Sunday to open the regular season.

Ertz was helped off the field by training staff and visibly struggled to put weight on her right knee. After the game, Red Stars coach Rory Dames said Ertz was set to have an MRI on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Red Stars (0-1-0, 0 points) said in a statement to the Tribune, “The only thing being confirmed at this time is that she suffered an injury to her right knee.”

During a teleconference earlier Thursday, Dames said Ertz won’t play against NJ/NY Gotham FC at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview on Saturday (7 p.m., Paramount+).

But because Ertz is an allocated player whose salary is paid for by US Soccer, that means she essentially is on loan to the Red Stars from the national team. And further updates — such as the testing Dames said Ertz is going through — likely would come from the federation, Dames said.

“I think you’re probably going to have to direct those questions to US Soccer,” he said. “She’s an allocated player, they have the Olympics coming up. What they do or do not want to disclose about her injury and who they want or not want to know, that will be up to them, not up to us.”

When asked about Ertz’s status beyond this weekend, Dames said, “I don’t have anything that I can disclose at this point.”

The length of the injury is a relief for the U.S. heading into this summer’s Olympics but bad news for a Red Stars team looking to win its first trophy since 2012 after finishing as runners-up in the 2019 NWSL final and 2020 Challenge Cup .

Ertz will miss matches through the middle of June but should be back with the U.S. squad in time for Olympic send-off matches in July. That means the Red Stars likely will be without their captain until at least early August barring any setbacks.

Ertz, who was taken with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft, is among the NWSL’s most durable players, starting more than 100 matches for the Red Stars in league and Challenge Cup play.

She also is a national team mainstay — frequently playing the full 90 minutes — and plays a crucial role linking the defense and attack as the team’s holding midfielder. Her presence as the No. 6 played a key role in the U.S. winning the 2019 World Cup.

But with Ertz out, the Red Stars will make a shift in midfield, especially with Morgan Gautrat’s return from a one-game suspension.

“We had Julie in the No. 6 for a specific reason for some things that we thought would make us stronger,” Dames said. “When Julie’s not in the No. 6, I think we’ll have to play a little bit differently, but I think we’re fortunate that midfield’s probably our deepest line. We have plenty of players … that can step up.

“You don’t replace Julie with any one player, it’ll have to be a collective group effort from all 11 people. But Julie hasn’t been in midfield a lot for us in her time here, so we’ll adjust accordingly.”

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
631
Followers
1K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeview, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Ertz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Red Stars#Summer Olympics#Us Soccer#Injury Time#Miss A#National Team#Open Field#Us Soccer Federation#Portland Thorns#The Red Stars#Mri#Nj Ny Gotham Fc#Paramount#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Mcl Sprain#The Game#Challenge Cup Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NWSL
News Break
Soccer
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Sunday, May 16: Thorns 5, Red Stars 0

Portland scores four in the first half hour to roll past Chicago in its NWSL regular-season opener at Providence Park.Goals: Own goal. A cross/shot from Sophia Smith deflects in off of Tierna Davidson (fourth minute, 1-0 Thorns). Christine Sinclair penalty kick converted after Meghan Klingenberg was fouled (13th minute, 2-0 Thorns). Smith finishes a counter-attack chance after Morgan Weaver runs down an Adrianna Franch punt and one-touches the ball to send Smith in on goal. the play started with a Franch save and punt to send Morgan behind the defense (16th minute, 3-0 Thorns). Smith on the counter again after...
SportsSoccerAmerica.com

USWNT: Julie Ertz rehabbing with MCL sprain to right knee

There was good news for Chicago Red Stars veteran Julie Ertz. The injury she suffered on Sunday in the Red Stars' 5-0 loss at Portland was a MCL sprain to her right knee. She is currently rehabbing and will miss the USA's Summer Series June 10-16 against Portugal, Jamaica and Nigeria in Texas but should be ready for the final tune-up matches before the Olympics.
Portland, ORPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Red Stars vs Portland Thorns: Severe Season Advisory

There’s not really much to say here. The Chicago Red Stars have kicked off their 2021 NWSL Regular Season with a 5-0 loss on the road to the Portland Thorns. This continues their disappointing history against Portland, still winning just a single game out of what is now 24 meetings with the Thorns. In fact, in all of Chicago and Portland outdoor soccer history, Chicago teams have only won 6 games out of 41 total games, thanks mostly to the Chicago Sting of the NASL winning four. The moment that Portland showed up on the schedule, we should’ve seen this coming.
HockeyFrankfort Times

3-time U.S. Olympic hockey medalist Kacey Bellamy retires

Kacey Bellamey, a three-time Olympian who helped the United States end a 20-year gold medal drought at the 2018 Winter Games, announced her retirement Tuesday. Bellamy, who turned 34 in April, was a 15-year veteran with the U.S. women's national team. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
MLSPosted by
Sportico

Women’s Soccer Club Cup Adds Top Euro Teams and ESPN for August Return

Two NWSL teams and a pair of European powerhouses will participate in the top women’s international club tournament when the Women’s International Champions Cup (WICC) returns this August after last year’s event was canceled, event organizer Relevent Sports Group announced today. Hosted by the NWSL’s Portland Thorns, a first-time qualifier,...
MLBABC News

Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann, two-time All-Star, retires after 13 major league seasons

Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann, a two-time All-Star who threw the first no-hitter in Washington Nationals history, announced his retirement after 13 major league seasons. The Wisconsin native had been pitching for his home-state Milwaukee Brewers this season and had a 7.94 ERA in 5⅔ innings pitched. His final appearance was Friday, when he pitched two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins.
Portland, ORallforxi.com

Confirmed: Mark Parsons to become next Netherlands head coach

The Portland Thorns confirmed today that head coach Mark Parsons will leave the team at the end of the season to become the head coach of the Netherlands women’s national team. The rumor was first circulated via Dutch outlet RTV Utrecht earlier this month. Parsons will replace Sarina Wiegman, who...
MLSMiami Herald

Inter Miami players Rodolfo Pizarro, Kelvin Leerdam called up for national team duty

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro and defender Kelvin Leerdam were called up for national team duty over the upcoming FIFA match window. Pizarro is part of Mexico’s 23-man roster for three games, beginning with a friendly against Iceland May 29 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Inter Miami plays its first home game at full capacity that night against D.C. United, so Pizarro likely will not be there for the occasion.
MLSESPN

Barcelona, Lyon, Houston Dash, Portland Thorns to contest WICC

Barcelona, Lyon, the Houston Dash and the Portland Thorns will take part in the 2021 Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) to be held Aug. 18-21 at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. All of the teams taking part won trophies in 2020. Barcelona claimed the 2020 Primera Division and were recently...
MLSairdrietoday.com

Canada Soccer president sees post-pandemic positives, on and off the field

Nick Bontis laughs when asked about his work schedule. Bontis, who turns 52 on May 27, juggles his duties as Canada Soccer president with his day job as an associate professor at McMaster University's DeGroote School of business. "I'm laughing because I had no idea how much work I'd be...
Sandy, UTchatsports.com

Ochoa Earns Call to USMNT for Friendly with Switzerland

CHICAGO/SANDY, Utah (Thursday, May 20, 2021) – U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has called up Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa among 27 players for the team's May training camp roster, presented by BioSteel. The USMNT will take on No. 13-ranked Switzerland on May 30 in St. Gallen as the USA prepares for its final match ahead of the Concacaf Nations League Final Four. ESPN, UniMás and TUDN will broadcast from kybunpark at 12 p.m. MT.
UEFAMLSSoccer.com

USMNT releases roster for Switzerland friendly, featuring 6 MLS players

The US men’s national team has called in 27 players for a friendly against Switzerland on May 30 in St. Gallen, which will serve as preparation for the Concacaf Nations League Final Four in early June. Six players currently on MLS rosters were tabbed by head coach Gregg Berhalter, with...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Red Stars want to start the NWSL regular season right. First up? A ‘huge game’ vs. the Portland Thorns, considered favorites to win the league title.

The Chicago Red Stars have lofty expectations entering the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League regular season — but so do the Portland Thorns, the Challenge Cup champions considered by many the favorites to win the league title this year. Thus sets the stage for the Red Stars’ season opener Sunday against the Thorns at Providence Park (6 p.m., Twitch) in what could be a preview of the ...