SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it has received a notice from the NASDAQ Stock Market on May 18, 2021 notifying the Company that, because its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "2021 10-Q") was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date of May 17, 2021, the Company is therefore not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).