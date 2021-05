SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people and businesses are owed money, totaling up to $1.1 million, by the city of Sacramento, according to the city's finance department. There are about 4,100 entities that could potentially be owed money. This includes vendors who did business with Sacramento, former city employees, those who are a part of Sacramento City Employees' Retirement System and utility ratepayers who had credit balances when the accounts were closed.