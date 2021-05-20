newsbreak-logo
Tickets gone and emcee announced for 'Remember & Rise' Tulsa Race Massacre centennial event

TULSA — Tickets for "Remember & Rise," the nationally televised Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial event, were all spoken for within 27 minutes of being opened to the public on Friday, according to the event website. While tickets are required for entry, the event also will be live-streamed at www.tulsa2021.org.

