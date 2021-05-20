newsbreak-logo
Loom Raises $130 Million to Scale Video Messaging for Hybrid Work; Quadruples Valuation to $1.53 Billion

By PRWeb
Times Union
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAndreessen Horowitz Leads Series C; Loom Sees 900% Growth in Active Users. Loom, the video messaging platform for work, today announced $130 million in new Series C funding. This round boosts the company’s valuation to $1.53 billion – more than quadrupling it in less than a year – and serves as a strong endorsement of Loom’s vision to empower effective communication, wherever work happens. Andreessen Horowitz led the round, with new participation from ICONIQ Growth, along with continued participation from existing investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, and General Catalyst. Loom will use the funds to build on recent momentum, drive product innovation, and scale operations globally.

