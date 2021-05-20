Wizards vs. Pacers score: Russell Westbrook and Co. clinch No. 8 seed in playoffs, send Indiana packing

The Washington Wizards need to win against the Indiana Pacers to reach ninth place in the East and make the play-in battle in this conference very interesting. Some two months ago, the majority of the NBA fans believed that the Wizards are heading towards one of the top five picks and that they plan to trade away Bradley Beal and maybe even Russell Westbrook. The word “tanking” was the most frequent one among Washington’s supporters those days. However, the franchise from DC managed not just to reach 10th place, but to be able to significantly improve its situation before the start of the postseason.