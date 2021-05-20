newsbreak-logo
NBA

Wizards vs. Pacers score: Russell Westbrook and Co. clinch No. 8 seed in playoffs, send Indiana packing

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eastern Conference completed its first-ever play-in tournament, and sadly, it turned out to be anticlimactic. The home teams didn't just win all three games, they utterly dominated them. After Tuesday's two games had a combined 45-point margin of victory, the Washington Wizards continued that home team dominance with an incredible 142-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Sports
