Wizards vs. Pacers score: Russell Westbrook and Co. clinch No. 8 seed in playoffs, send Indiana packing
The Eastern Conference completed its first-ever play-in tournament, and sadly, it turned out to be anticlimactic. The home teams didn't just win all three games, they utterly dominated them. After Tuesday's two games had a combined 45-point margin of victory, the Washington Wizards continued that home team dominance with an incredible 142-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.www.cbssports.com