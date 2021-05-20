Nats close trip with a loss, but have Stephen Strasburg lined up to start Friday vs. O’s
CHICAGO — When Joe Ross walked off the mound Thursday, after a season-low 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, the Washington Nationals knew that, soon, their rotation would reach full strength for the first time this season. That’s a weighty sentence on May 20. But a 5-2 loss to the Cubs, a loss that began with Ross’s shaky command, was followed by the announcement that Stephen Strasburg will face the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park on Friday night.www.washingtonpost.com