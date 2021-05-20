newsbreak-logo
Dimitar Berbatov claims wantaway Tottenham star Harry Kane could be in for some 'tense' meetings with chairman Daniel Levy... before warning the Spurs squad not to get distracted by their talisman's situation

By Jonathan Spencer For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Dimitar Berbatov has warned Harry Kane that he can perhaps expect some tense meetings with Daniel Levy regarding his future after dropping the bombshell that he wants to depart Tottenham this summer.

Kane finally delivered the blow that Tottenham fans have been fearing as the Spurs talisman goes in search of claiming the biggest prizes in football after failing to win a single trophy at the club.

And he reiterated his desire to leave Tottenham in a candid interview with Gary Neville, claiming he is at a 'crossroads moment' in his career while admitting he hopes to have an 'honest conversation' with Levy about his future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTLLY_0a6GyxR700
Harry Kane is looking to leave Tottenham this summer as he goes in search of silverware

And Berbatov, who left Tottenham for Manchester United in the summer of 2008 for the same reason Kane is looking to, has urged the England star to head into his meetings with Levy with full confidence in his decision otherwise the discussions could turn tense.

Berbatov told Betfair: 'Handing in a transfer request will be a different experience for every player. Some players are confident, they go in there with their head held high and all pumped up and others will be quite nervous and tense.

'When I put in a transfer request at Spurs I was somewhere in the middle of that, I was following my path and that gave me confidence not to be tense and nervous but at the same time I wasn't overconfident, I just knew that it was something I had needed to do.

'It was disappointing for the club and the fans but it was the last step in my development that I needed to take, and I did. It's so long ago now, it's hard to remember exactly how it happened but I was with my agent and my lawyer and we presented the club with the letter and had a tense meeting, but the rest is history.

'It was a strange moment because you know that it's disappointing for people, but you need to be strong and follow your path, and this happens in football.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Czc9M_0a6GyxR700
Chairman Daniel Levy will be doing everything he can to keep hold of Tottenham's talisman

Kane's desire to leave has rocked the north London outfit and they produced an insipid display in a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The result has left Tottenham in real danger of missing out on Europa League football, with the side sitting seventh in the Premier League - three points behind West Ham who just need a draw at home to Southampton to qualify.

And Berbatov, who went onto win two Premier League titles and a League Cup at United, has warned the Tottenham squad that they can't become distracted by their talisman's transfer situation.

'Transfer requests are a normal thing in football, players want to leave clubs,' Berbatov added. 'I was at Manchester United when one of the biggest names in football at the time, Wayne Rooney, wanted to leave and handed in a transfer request.

'There were a lot of questions about why he wanted to go at the time and there was a lot of speculation, but in the dressing room you try to understand motives behind something like this and you don't ask about it, you just try to put yourself in the player's situation and see things from their side.

'As a player you can't pay too much attention to these things and get distracted by it because it can affect your own game and performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7Xnx_0a6GyxR700
Berbatov left Spurs for Manchester United as he wanted to compete for the biggest prizes

'Moments like this can bring tension to a team which is why you shouldn't focus too much on it, you can only hope that it gets resolved as quickly as possible for the good of the team.'

Manchester City have emerged as the leading contenders to sign the 27-year-old and Sportsmail understands the Etihad is Kane's preferred destination ahead of the likes of Man United and Chelsea.

A move to City represents Kane's best opportunity of winning the silverware he craves, with a virtual guarantee of Champions League football every season.

Despite Spurs insisting that Kane is not for sale, a £150million offer could be too good for Levy to resist — though the club are adamant they would not consider selling to a rival Premier League club.

Tottenham believe they are in a strong position given the striker has three years left on his current deal but with Kane wanting out, it could be a long summer ahead in north London.

