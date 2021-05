Filing is underway for two open spots on the Cherryvale City Council that is up for election this Fall. Candidates will file with the Montgomery County Courthouse at 217 E. Myrtle in Independence and the filing fee is $20.00. The eligibility requirement to file for a Council seat is if the person filing is registered to vote and live in Cherryvale. The positions up for are Council Member seats currently held by Rick Valverde and Leslie Overall. A general election will be held on Tuesday, November 2nd. Newly elected council members will take office in January 2022.