Colorado Springs, CO

The Flying W Ranch opens back up for the summer

By Kolby Crossley
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vB3B_0a6Gys1U00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Flying W Ranch is opening up once again for the summer. In preparation for the big event, KRDO's Kolby Crossley sat down with President Leigh Ann Wolfe to see just how excited they are about being back open.

KRDO : Leigh Ann, this is awesome. You are opening back up for the summer and this time around Covid restrictions are a little less strict than last summer.

Leigh Ann : It’s very exciting. We are so thrilled that these restrictions are lifting it’s wonderful for us and look at my guys they are awesome. Our venue is just a wonderful venue to come out to.

KRDO : You mentioned the guys on stage, who are they?

LA : The Flying W Wranglers, they are the second oldest western singing band in the world.

KRDO : So this is what people can expect if they come to the Flying W Ranch?

LA : It’s a package deal so they come to the Western Grounds and then there is dinner, smoked meats on a tin plate, and then you have the Western Show after dinner. It’s a wonderful evening.

KRDO : Now last year you were able to open but only to about 17,000 people. What are you expecting this year?

LA : I’m hoping we have 117,000 because that’s how good it is.

KRDO : When does it open tomorrow and what should people expect?

LA : Opening night is tomorrow night we open at 5:00 p.m. and serve dinner at 6:30 p.m. Show is at 7:30 p.m. and it’s all over at 8:30 p.m. It’s perfect for the whole family young and old.

The Flying W Ranch reopens Friday at 5 p.m.

If you want to get tickets to the Flying W Ranch this summer then click here.

The post The Flying W Ranch opens back up for the summer appeared first on KRDO .

ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

City announces summer passport program as part of 150th anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local students finish the school year and make plans for the summer, the City of Colorado Springs invites them to take part in the 150th adventure passport program. The passport challenges young residents to visit different parks, museum exhibits, and historic sites to learn more about the city’s history during our sesquicentennial, or 150th, year. The post City announces summer passport program as part of 150th anniversary appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak United Way offering 40k lbs. of food to families in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way is still offering free food for families in need. Families can pick up a free food package at Mitchel High School every other Thursday. On May 20, nearly 500 families received much-needed food. In partnership with Care and Share, Pikes Peak United Way provided nearly 40,000 The post Pikes Peak United Way offering 40k lbs. of food to families in need appeared first on KRDO.
Denver, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Bustang adding more trips between Denver and Colorado Springs

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- CDOT's Bustang bus service is adding more service to existing routes. The South Line, between Denver and Colorado Springs, will operate six routes Monday through Friday, and two routes on the weekends and holidays. Two new trips have been added per day for the Monday through Friday service. Trips are also The post Bustang adding more trips between Denver and Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Closure of Pikes Peak summit to visitors extended another three weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The top of America's Mountain, a popular destination closed to the public since March 22 and set to reopen Sunday, will now remain closed until June 15 -- resulting in an overall closure of nearly three months. The closure was to allow for demolition of the old Summit House and The post Closure of Pikes Peak summit to visitors extended another three weeks appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs leaders address lower life expectancy for southeast side residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's hard to believe that residents on one side of the city have a life expectancy of 16 years lower than anywhere else in town. "I'm shocked," said southeast side resident Dru Johnson, while walking his dog Friday. "I didn't know that. It definitely should be changed and investigated." That's The post Colorado Springs leaders address lower life expectancy for southeast side residents appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

New development Thursday in Colorado Springs carport controversy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds if not thousands of carport owners have waited -- and hoped -- for changes in the city's ordinance regulating the structures, and the next step in that process was taken Thursday. Mitch Hammes, manager of the city's Neighborhood Services office, presented the Planning Commission with a draft of proposed The post New development Thursday in Colorado Springs carport controversy appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police: 150 pieces of plywood taken from construction site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is in custody following a construction theft that happened early Friday morning. At 4:50 a.m. officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were patrolling the area of Makalu Drive and Tochal Drive when they saw two vehicles leaving the area quickly with what appeared to be a large The post Colorado Springs police: 150 pieces of plywood taken from construction site appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Rocky Mountain Vibes partners with 719 Heroes to end veteran homelessness in Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fans attending the opening night of the Rocky Mountain Vibes season are in for more than just a baseball game. On Saturday, May 22nd, the Rocky Mountain Vibes and the 719 Heroes are kick-starting Operation STEP UP; an initiative aiming to end veteran homelessness in the Pikes Peak region. Officials The post Rocky Mountain Vibes partners with 719 Heroes to end veteran homelessness in Pikes Peak region appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs restaurant does away with tipping amid labor shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Amid a growing labor shortage and rising food costs, The Wild Goose Meeting House has eliminated the option to tip their staff in an effort to provide a more reliable and equitable wage to their employees. The downtown Colorado Springs restaurant said the lack of tipping provides their staff a The post Colorado Springs restaurant does away with tipping amid labor shortage appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado State9News

Colorado dog will be the face of Budweiser’s holiday cans

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A handsome Saint Bernard from Morrison has outlasted more than 100,000 submissions to be the face of Budweiser's holiday cans later this year. Wilson, a 1-year-old Saint Bernard, has been named winner of the nationwide Pupweiser casting call by Budweiser. Wilson, who sported a wreath collar...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire breaks out at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs firefighters were called to Johnny's Navajo Hogan Tuesday afternoon for a large fire that engulfed the side of a building near the restaurant. The fire shot flames out the side of the building and up to the roof, and CSFD posted pictures and a video online. CSFD officials The post Fire breaks out at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Costco on N. Nevada Ave. evacuated after reported gas smell

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Costco Wholesale off N. Nevada Ave. was evacuated on reports of a gas leak. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, someone claimed to have smelled gas and spotted a black cloud in the back of the store. The CSFD's hazmat team entered The post Costco on N. Nevada Ave. evacuated after reported gas smell appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Whataburger targets more locations as part of its Colorado Springs expansion

Whataburger hasn't yet started construction on its first Colorado Springs restaurant, but it's already cooking up two more locations. After BurgerWorks, a franchisee for the Texas-based-chain, submitted a proposal to city government planners to build a Whataburger northeast of InterQuest Parkway and Federal Drive on the city's far north side, Whataburger confirmed in late March that the chain was expanding to Colorado Springs.
Yoder, COPosted by
Yoder Post

Yoder events calendar

1. Night at Reigning Hope; 2. 2021 Fort Carson Color Run VOLUNTEER Sign Up; 3. Golden Prairie 4H 5K Walk Fundraiser; 4. Beer Dinner : Backyards and BBQs; 5. Fort Carson Army Ten Miler Qualifier;
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Family faces tough decision as water resources tap out in Southern Colorado

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) —  Jessica Woelfel’s family is weighing whether or not they can continue living in their home of six years in Midway, south of Fountain, as affordable water options dry up. “It’s forcing us out of our home," said Woelfel. "We’re going to have to move and we own this place. We’re kind The post Family faces tough decision as water resources tap out in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback sucker fish, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.