The Flying W Ranch opens back up for the summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Flying W Ranch is opening up once again for the summer. In preparation for the big event, KRDO's Kolby Crossley sat down with President Leigh Ann Wolfe to see just how excited they are about being back open.

KRDO : Leigh Ann, this is awesome. You are opening back up for the summer and this time around Covid restrictions are a little less strict than last summer.

Leigh Ann : It’s very exciting. We are so thrilled that these restrictions are lifting it’s wonderful for us and look at my guys they are awesome. Our venue is just a wonderful venue to come out to.

KRDO : You mentioned the guys on stage, who are they?

LA : The Flying W Wranglers, they are the second oldest western singing band in the world.

KRDO : So this is what people can expect if they come to the Flying W Ranch?

LA : It’s a package deal so they come to the Western Grounds and then there is dinner, smoked meats on a tin plate, and then you have the Western Show after dinner. It’s a wonderful evening.

KRDO : Now last year you were able to open but only to about 17,000 people. What are you expecting this year?

LA : I’m hoping we have 117,000 because that’s how good it is.

KRDO : When does it open tomorrow and what should people expect?

LA : Opening night is tomorrow night we open at 5:00 p.m. and serve dinner at 6:30 p.m. Show is at 7:30 p.m. and it’s all over at 8:30 p.m. It’s perfect for the whole family young and old.

The Flying W Ranch reopens Friday at 5 p.m.

If you want to get tickets to the Flying W Ranch this summer then click here.

