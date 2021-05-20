SWOSU Summer Classes Begin June 7

BENTON HARBOR – Registration is now open to area residents for non-credit English as a Second Language (ESL) classes beginning May 17 at Lake Michigan College. Students will meet face-to-face using the Zoom app with an experienced instructor to learn about U.S. culture and the American English language through various speaking, listening, reading, and writing activities. Classes will meet two days each week for 1.5 hours each class session. Students also will work for an hour on an online platform provided by the textbook publisher. Instructors will provide more details during the first class.