SWOSU Summer Classes Begin June 7
Southwestern Oklahoma State University summer semester classes in Weatherford and Sayre begin on Monday, June 7. Registrar Shamus Moore on the Weatherford campus said enrollment for eight-week classes continues through June 8. Four-week classes are also offered in June and July with the deadline to enroll for June courses being June 7 and the deadline for second four-week classes being July 6. Shorter seminar courses are also offered. See this link on the SWOSU website for a complete listing: https://selfservice.swosu.edu/Student/Courses.