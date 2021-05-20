newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

SWOSU Summer Classes Begin June 7

kecofm.com
 1 day ago

Southwestern Oklahoma State University summer semester classes in Weatherford and Sayre begin on Monday, June 7. Registrar Shamus Moore on the Weatherford campus said enrollment for eight-week classes continues through June 8. Four-week classes are also offered in June and July with the deadline to enroll for June courses being June 7 and the deadline for second four-week classes being July 6. Shorter seminar courses are also offered. See this link on the SWOSU website for a complete listing: https://selfservice.swosu.edu/Student/Courses.

www.kecofm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swosu#July#Online Students#Swosu#The Registrar S Office#June Courses#Four Week Classes#Eight Week Classes#Summer Office Hours#Online Enrollment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Tuition for summer classes at Northeast free

NORFOLK - If you’ve been thinking about or are planning on enrolling in summer classes at Northeast Community College, tuition will be free. President Dr. Leah Barrett made that announcement Thursday at the Board of Governors meeting. Barrett said they’re using a combination of general fund dollars, money not used...
CollegesCody Enterprise

Northwest College begins summer hours

Northwest College is in summer mode through Aug. 27, with altered hours for administrative offices and the Hinckley Library. All college offices are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays through the summer. While college offices are opened to the public four fewer hours...
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Skiatook, Sperry students named to SWOSU Honor Roll

Honor rolls at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre have been announced for the 2021 spring semester. An undergraduate student earning all A’s in 12 or more hours during a semester qualifies for the President’s Honor Roll. There were 597 students named to the President’s Honor Roll during the spring semester.
Benton Harbor, MIHerald-Palladium

LMC's ESL classes begin this week

BENTON HARBOR – Registration is now open to area residents for non-credit English as a Second Language (ESL) classes beginning May 17 at Lake Michigan College. Students will meet face-to-face using the Zoom app with an experienced instructor to learn about U.S. culture and the American English language through various speaking, listening, reading, and writing activities. Classes will meet two days each week for 1.5 hours each class session. Students also will work for an hour on an online platform provided by the textbook publisher. Instructors will provide more details during the first class.
New York City, NYBwog

Fall Classes Will Now Begin September 9

According to the registrar’s office, the first day of fall classes will be September 9, not September 7 as the academic calendar initially stated. According to an email sent out by University Registrar Barry Kane this evening, the first day of classes for the fall 2021 semester will be Thursday, September 9. Previously, classes were scheduled to begin on September 7, which coincides with Rosh Hashanah.
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Derby grad makes SWOSU honor roll

Jacob Karsak, Derby, was listed among those recently named to the honor rolls at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre (Okla.) for the 2021 spring semester. Karsak was one of 637 students to make the Dean’s Honor Roll after completing 12 semester hours of undergraduate work with a...
Clovis, NMEastern New Mexico News

CCC commencement Friday

CLOVIS - Commencement ceremonies are finally happening at Clovis Community College. Statewide COVID-19 restrictions prevented students from walking and being honored since fall 2019, but on Friday, the long wait should be over. The college will present 175 degrees to graduates at 6 p.m. in the Curry County Events Center,...
Collegeslafourchegazette.com

Nicholls offering ACT Prep Class on June 5

Nicholls State University is offering an ACT Prep Class to local students who would like to get a bump in their test scores. Offering testing strategies and test preparation for all grade levels, this course is designed to give an ACT score bump to all those who take part in it.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Summer theater for kids registration begins

NEW ULM — Registration started Monday, May 17 to be in Healthy Community Healthy Youth’s production of “Everything You Always wanted to Know About Middle School (Without Getting Stuffed in a Locker),” to be presented July 5-10. Prairie Fire Children’s Theater cannot come this year so HCHY is using the talented members of SPOTS (Students Performing On Tough Situations) to help put on its own special production in their place.
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

FHS Class of 2021 commencement set for June 6

Commencement exercises for the Faribault High School class of 2021 will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Faribault High School. There are 225 graduates this year, including 72 honor graduates who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average for the past four years. The commencement program...
Springfield, MAspringfield.edu

Springfield College Begins Class of 2021 Commencement Weekend

Springfield College opened its 2021 Commencement Weekend ceremonies with a virtual presentation on Friday, May 14 with Massachusetts Governor Charles D. Baker delivering the commencement address. Following Friday’s opening celebration, the College now prepares to host eight separate in-person ceremonies, four on Saturday, May 15 and four on Sunday, May 16, at Stagg Field on the Springfield College main campus. Video streams and schedules of the ceremonies can all be accessed through the Springfield College Commencement Stream webpage.
New Paltz, NYnewpaltz.edu

Guide to troubleshooting card access issues as summer classes begin

As summer classes get underway this week, we’re sharing a few reminders about our COVID-19 testing and vaccination policies, and how these may impact your card access to campus buildings over the next few months. All campus buildings are card-access-only during Summer Session. All students, faculty and staff will need...
Cushing, OK1600kush.com

Cushing Public Schools Summer Feeding Program begins June 1, 2021

(Cushing, Okla) — Cushing Public Schools Summer Feeding Program will begin on Tuesday, June 1st and run through Friday, June 25th at the Cushing Middle School Cafeteria (521 S Harmony Road). Breakfast hours will be 8:00-9:30 a.m. and lunch hours will be 11:00-12:00 p.m. Any child aged 18 or under...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

UCSB to Offer In-Person Summer Classes

Talk about a growing season. To help students make up for lost time, explore new academic avenues and reconnect with the campus as the pandemic continues to relax its grip, UC Santa Barbara is expanding its summer programs and introducing some new options — all of which will be available in person.
Laramie County, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

LCSD1 offering Summer Music Classes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie County School District One will be offering music classes to students 4th grade and up. The classes will be customized by like instruments and skill level for each student. The classes start on June 14 and run through July 22. Parents will be...
Edinburg, TXmyrgv.com

UTRGV graduations begin Friday

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley returns to in-person Commencement after the COVID-19 pandemic left the university with no option last year but to hold virtual 2020 graduation ceremonies. The Spring Class of 2021 graduations will take place on Friday and Saturday at both the Brownsville and Edinburg campuses.
Gettysburg, PAgettysburgian.com

Commencement Ceremony to Begin for Gettysburg’s Class of 2021

On Monday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m., the Class of 2021 will begin the 186th Commencement. The ceremony will take place on Memorial Field, and will be live streamed on the college’s website or on YouTube. The program is also available online. Prior to arriving at Memorial Field, seniors walked...
Carrollton, TXPosted by
Carrollton, Texas

Free Summer Lunch and Breakfast Program Begins June 7

School’s out for the summer, and that means hundreds of local children will be looking for places they can meet their friends, have fun, and eat healthy meals. The free Summer Meals Program is ready to meet the demand. Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Kids Bring Life Inc., a local non-profit that will be coordinating food service. This non-profit is certified by the Texas Department of Agriculture to serve meals for the summer lunch program. Food will be served Monday–Friday from Monday, June 7 through Friday, August 13 at the sites and times listed below.
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Locals receive state awards

During the 78th annual Oklahoma Epsilon Sigma Alpha State Convention held in Tulsa on May 14-15, 2021, McKenzie Mercer was named the 2021 Oklahoma ESA Junior High Outstanding Youth award winner. McKenzie is the 12 year old daughter of Tod and Christy Mercer of McAlester. McKenzie is an eighth-grade student...