Great Bend, KS

Enjoy Tails and Tales this summer!

Great Bend Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings from the Great Bend Public Library! Here at the library we have been busy gearing up for our Summer Library Program! If you come by, be sure to look around, especially in the children’s area, to see how things have transformed. This year’s theme is Tails and Tales. Look forward to lots of animal-related fun this summer starting with our kick-off event at the Brit Spaugh Zoo, on Friday, June 4. If you want to make sure you stay up to date on all the amazing events like our zoo kick-off event this summer be sure to stop by and pick up a copy of our summer catalog. Packed full of information on all our summer events, a calendar and information about our summer reading program.

