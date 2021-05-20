Jenks student wins art contest, highlighting the work of first responders during the pandemic

TULSA, Okla. — A new display of art has gone up at Hillcrest Medical Center near 11th and Utica.

Hillcrest staff and CEO Xavier Villarreal presented the art piece Thursday afternoon. Villarreal said the artist is a 15-year-old from Jenks High School named Hannah Brown.

Villarreal said they had asked the community to participate in an art contest to help highlight and thank the work first responders have done during the past year amid a pandemic. He said they received submissions from all ages but Hannah’s art stood out. Villarreal said, “This gives us an opportunity to not only highlight internally to our staff but externally to the public the hard work we’ve had to go through during the last year and with our community.”

Hannah said she’s always loved art but most recently got interested in digital art during the quarantine. After learning about the competition through her art teacher, she decided to send her work. She said it was important for her to thank those at the front line and added, “It felt good to use my art and my capabilities and represent them because they’ve done a lot for our community this year.”

The 15-year-old said it was one thing to find out that she won the competition, but another to see her art on the side of the building Thursday. She said, “It’s crazy! I’ve never seen my art that big!”

Hannah said she wanted to represent the diversity of people coming together and the breaking down of a wall. She says it shows the connection between first responders and the community pulling together during the pandemic.