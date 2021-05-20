newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jenks, OK

Jenks student wins art contest, highlighting the work of first responders during the pandemic

By Mariah Ellis, FOX23 News
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdfRP_0a6GwvbF00

TULSA, Okla. — A new display of art has gone up at Hillcrest Medical Center near 11th and Utica.

Hillcrest staff and CEO Xavier Villarreal presented the art piece Thursday afternoon. Villarreal said the artist is a 15-year-old from Jenks High School named Hannah Brown.

Villarreal said they had asked the community to participate in an art contest to help highlight and thank the work first responders have done during the past year amid a pandemic. He said they received submissions from all ages but Hannah’s art stood out. Villarreal said, “This gives us an opportunity to not only highlight internally to our staff but externally to the public the hard work we’ve had to go through during the last year and with our community.”

Hannah said she’s always loved art but most recently got interested in digital art during the quarantine. After learning about the competition through her art teacher, she decided to send her work. She said it was important for her to thank those at the front line and added, “It felt good to use my art and my capabilities and represent them because they’ve done a lot for our community this year.”

The 15-year-old said it was one thing to find out that she won the competition, but another to see her art on the side of the building Thursday. She said, “It’s crazy! I’ve never seen my art that big!”

Hannah said she wanted to represent the diversity of people coming together and the breaking down of a wall. She says it shows the connection between first responders and the community pulling together during the pandemic.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
29K+
Followers
48K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Jenks, OK
Health
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Jenks, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Art#First Responders#Art Teacher#Art#Community#Okla#Jenks High School#Hillcrest Medical Center#Hillcrest Staff#Utica#Ceo Xavier Villarreal#Submissions#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
Related
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

IRONMAN triathlon in Tulsa: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. — For the first time, the IRONMAN triathlon competition is set to be held in Tulsa. After a delay to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes from around the world are gathering in Tulsa for the 2021 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN North American Championship on Sunday, May 23. What is the...
tulsaschools.org

East Central High School

On June 8, 2021, Tulsans will vote on the 2021 Bond for Tulsa Public Schools, a $414 million investment in Tulsa children. Proposition 4 of the bond package dedicates $19.9 million to increasing access to programs with proven success in preparing students for college and careers, including early childhood education, dual language learning opportunities, and postsecondary career education.
Oklahoma Stateroute66news.com

Discover Oklahoma features Route 66 Neon Sign Park in Tulsa

The Discover Oklahoma channel, which is part of the state’s tourism department, recently produced a segment about Route 66 Neon Sign Park in Tulsa. The signs and park were officially dedicated in September. The park is on Southwest Boulevard (aka Route 66) near West 17th Street in southwest Tulsa. The...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Oldest known Tulsa Race Massacre survivor turns 107, honored by celebs

A Bartlesville woman believed to be the oldest survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre observed a birthday Monday, with several celebrities and public figures pitching in to help her celebrate. Viola Fletcher, who turned 107, was greeted with a series of personal video messages, including from actors Danny Glover...
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

Commemoration Fund Announces $1M In Inaugural Grants To Address Problems Caused By Systemic Racism

A charitable trust focused on supporting nonprofits that serve Tulsans of color has announced its first slate of grants — a total of $1 million. The Commemoration Fund picked 20 organizations out of around 75 applicants for awards ranging from $5,000 to $160,000. They’ll help pay for things like increased access to healthy food, out-of-school education programs and even an original album performed entirely in Cherokee.
Oklahoma Stateeminetra.com

Tulsa area gymnastics coach accused of molestation – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Gymnastics coaches in the Tulsa-Tulsa area of ​​Oklahoma face accusations of sex crimes against children. According to the affidavit, Tulsa police began investigating Jean-Luc Cairon in February. After a teenage family came out earlier, Chiron claimed to have improperly touched her since she was ten years old. The affidavit said...
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Watch: Travis Meyer Talks With A Local Woodworker At Mayfest

Travis Meyer took the Bob Mills Weather Center on the road to Tulsa’s Mayfest!. Greg Bloxon is a local artist from the Jenks area who got his start in woodworking at a young age. “My woodworking started in the mid-70s at Jenks High School,” Bloxon said. The art is a...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

The Oklahoma Aquarium In Jenks Is Second To None

I think I saw someone asking about the Oklahoma Aquarium up in Jenks on social media, I can't find it at the moment, so I'll just tell you about it. It's amazing. Expensive... but yeah, totally amazing. It's an incredible immersive experience in several different environments of the facility, and you'll want to explore it all.