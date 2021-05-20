NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6:30 p.m. 5.20.21

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR EASTERN CALCASIEU AND WESTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISHES INCLUDING LAKE CHARLES, LEBLEU SETTLEMENT AND IOWA The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 431 PM CDT, Gauge reports indicated that water levels have for the most part peaked, but severe flooding will continue for the next few hours. Between 6 and 15 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Eastern Calcasieu and Western Jefferson Davis Parishes including Lake Charles, Lebleu Settlement and Iowa. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lake Charles, Westlake, Iowa, Moss Bluff, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Lebleu Settlement and Buller. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC