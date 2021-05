Seeing the interaction between American kids and those from often far away places they will never see is, for some, the best part about the Little League World Series. Since the long run of domination by teams from Taiwan in the 1970s and 80s, the unexpected bond of baseball has brought the world together for a few weeks every summer. Although both the baseball Worlds Series in Williamsport, Pa., and the softball series being held at Greenville’s Elm Street Park for the first time are both happening this year, those magic moments of international delight won’t be a part of it.