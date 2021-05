Twitter paused public submissions for verification badges in 2017. Since then, it has been working on a new verification programme to offer the blue tick mark to users who deserve it the most. Now, a new leak suggests that Twitter is close to launching the new verification process. This process will ask users a series of questions, giving them a chance to get the verified badge, if they fulfil specified criteria. There are a bunch of people who can request for a verified badge, including activists, influencers, journalists, news organisations, government officials, and more.