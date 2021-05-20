Surprise iOS 14.7 Public Beta 1 Released Ahead Of iOS 14.6 Launch

Android 12 and the new Material You design system stole much of the spotlight at Google I/O 2021, alongside Samsung and Google deciding to team up and combine smartwatch platforms in a new, massive update for Google Wear. With this year's developer conference being the most drastic change for Android and its various platforms since 2014 — the year Material Design and Android Wear were first announced — it's no wonder that some things slipped through the cracks because no matter how long you stayed up, you couldn't possibly watch everything, even with dueling Android TVs.