Cell Phones

Surprise iOS 14.7 Public Beta 1 Released Ahead Of iOS 14.6 Launch

By Anthony Karcz
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Something pretty much no one was expecting this week was to see a whole new beta cycle launch before iOS 14.6 was even released to the public. But here we are. iOS 14.7 Public Beta 1 is now available for Apple Beta Program participants. What's New?. What's interesting about this...

