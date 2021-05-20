Google Will Be Opening Its First Retail Store This Summer

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Telcos rushed headlong into the ad tech business, but will they survive it? Verizon washed its hands of ad tech with the sale of Verizon Media to Apollo; And Xandr is in limbo following AT&T’s mega-spinoff of WarnerMedia. But three’s a trend. And now Reuters reports that Singaporean telco giant SingTel is shopping its digital marketing arm, Amobee. SingTel was one of the first telcos to drum up digital ad dollars when it bought Amobee for $321 million in 2012. SingTel has tried to diversify, as it deals with slowing growth for its traditional carrier business. Yuen Kuan Moon, SingTel’s newly minted CEO, said that the carrier is “open to all types of strategic partnerships and deals, including inviting investors who have complementary capabilities and can enhance the value of the businesses.” Wherever Amobee lands, it will bring a heck of a lot of ad tech history. Since 2012, Amobee has acquired six companies: AdJitsu (don’t worry, we forgot about that one, too), Gradient X, Adconion, Kontera, Turn and Videology.