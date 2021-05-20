Warriors must turn the page from loss to Lakers and brace for ‘biggest game’ of the season

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFor Curry, it had been two years, a broken right hand and a 15-win season since he last played in a game with such stakes as the 7-8 matchup in the first round of this week's play-in tournament. Now the three-time champion must galvanize his teammates for a game with even more on the line in Friday's win-or-go-home meeting with the Grizzlies. A win extends Golden State's season and clinches a series with the No.

NBANew York Post

This is the biggest Knicks-Lakers game in 48 years

Earlier that night of May 10, 1973, Bill Bradley had given George Kalinsky a heads-up, just before the Knicks took the floor at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, Calif., for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. “If we win tonight,” Bradley said, “keep your lens on me.”. Sure enough, the...
NBARed Bluff Daily News

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBAGamingToday

Warriors vs Lakers Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Los Angeles Lakers (#7 seed) will be hosting the Golden State Warriors (#8 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 10 pm ET. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently the only sportsbook app with odds and they have the Lakers a heavy favorite at -7.
NBAlakersoutsiders.com

Preview: Lakers to host Warriors in first play-in game

If the Los Angeles Lakers are to repeat as NBA champions, they will have to become the first title winners to come out of the new play-in tournament. Yes, despite winning their last five games of the season, the Lakers did not get enough help from the rest of their conference, finishing as the seventh seed and needing an unprecedented playoff run in an unprecedented season to hang up banner number 18.
NBAktbb.com

Lakers defense braces for Warriors’ ‘head of the snake’ in Stephen Curry

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers’ defense, ranked No. 1 in the NBA during the regular season, will be tested by the league’s leading scorer, Stephen Curry, right away to begin the postseason in Wednesday’s play-in tournament game against the Golden State Warriors (10 p.m. ET, ESPN). “We know...
NBABallislife.com

It’s in the Game: Westbrook Record, Lakers – Warriors, & More

Randy Cruz and Denny Blanco discuss Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson’s triple double record that stood for 47 years. They also preview a possible Lakers vs Warriors play-in-game matchup, give their thoughts on Kyle Lowry being on the Knicks radar, Hip Hop Artist J-Cole signing a deal to play in FIBA and much more!
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Steph Curry and Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-in Tournament on Wednesday in Los Angeles. However, during the 110-98 win for the Lakers on Sunday, LeBron James went down with another injury to his ankle in the fourth quarter, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report posted below.
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

A Warriors-Lakers play-in game should be every fan’s dream

With the Warriors’ win over the Thunder, their relatively easy record to end the season, and the Trail Blazers’ victory over the Spurs, the Golden State Warriors are looking more and more likely to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the No. 7 vs. No. 8 game of the play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 NBA Futures Postseason Betting Guide

With the 2021 NBA regular season concluding on Sunday, May 16, sportsbooks released their most up-to-date odds for this year’s postseason. The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 18 as the 7-10 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences face off for the final two remaining playoff spots. The No. 9 and 10 seeds must win out in order to advance to the postseason. If the No. 7 or 8 seed lose their first-round matchup, that team plays the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for the last remaining spot in the postseason.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Lakers: LeBron James triple-double bet vs. Warriors is free money

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors for the right to be the seventh seed in the Western Conference in the play-in tournament on Wednesday night. All eyes are going to be on this game as it could be one of the highest-rated games of the entire playoffs this season. Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James in one game to determine who moves on and who has to play another game for another chance? Sign us up.
NBAFrankfort Times

LeBron's 3 lifts Lakers over Warriors in West play-in game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James persevered through an injured ankle, a big first-half deficit and being poked in the eye late in the fourth quarter to add another highlight to his impressive resume. James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Massive Bet Placed on Lakers Against Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors later in the evening on Wednesday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The two teams have superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry, who have not played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. One gambler is...
NBAPasadena Star-News

Lakers-Warriors: 3 questions the champs must answer in play-in game

It’s like a Game 7 without the six-game, two-week build-up. Wednesday night’s Lakers-Warriors play-in game is not a win-or-go-home affair, but both teams have compared the stakes to Game 7 of a playoff series, when everything is on the line. There’s plenty of star power between LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Steph Curry and Draymond Green. There is championship pedigree on both sides. There are two respected coaching staffs. And with an explosive offense taking on a salty defense, there’s a lot to talk about.