Overwatch 2 received a livestream filled with announcements from Blizzard Entertainment, with PvP changes, a new map, and more being shown. Hopefully, you didn’t have a group of six from the original Overwatch release you wanted to take with you to the sequel’s launch, because Blizzard is changing how PvP is going to work, with the biggest update coming in the team size. Instead of the original’s 6v6 format, Overwatch 2 will see matches with 5v5 competitors. Additionally, tanks are being adjusted so that they are less of a meat shield and more so an additional fighter class.