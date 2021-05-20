RHONJ fans stunned as Teresa Giudice, 49, and her daughter Milania, 15, look like ‘twins’ in new video

FANS of Real Housewives Of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice had to do a double take after the reality star's teenage daughter Milania posted a video of the pair on TikTok looking nearly identical.

The video featured the mother-daughter duo side by side to celebrate the New Jersey native's 49th birthday.

Real Housewives Of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and her daughter Milania looking identical in a TikTok video Credit: TikTok/Milania Giudice

Fans quickly commented how much Teresa and her 15-year-old daughter Milania look like 'twins' Credit: TikTok/Milania Giudice

Milania captioned the post: "happy birthday to my best friend I love you and couldn’t thank you enough for everything you do❤️ @teresa_giudice #Inverted #fyp #lookalike."

Fans of the Bravo show instantly commented at the similarities between Teresa and her 15-year-old daughter.

This isn't the first time that the mom of four has received feedback about her appearance.

In April, Teresa shared a photo of herself all glammed up for the upcoming RHONJ reunion.

The TV personality wore a full face of makeup as she stunned in a sparkly silver dress.

Alongside the photo, Teresa wrote: "#RHONJ Reunion Ready! “I’m an #OG baby, I got this s**t handled."

While a number of fans took to the comments section to praise Teresa as "gorgeous," others slammed her for changing her physical appearance with botox.

Teresa in full glam in Instagram post Credit: Instagram

Teresa often gets compared to her daughters for their physical similarities

The duo pose in red bikinis side by side Credit: Instagram

One follower wrote: "Your lips are too too big.. you looked so beautiful a few years ago.. why so much ' work'?? Not a good example for you 4 girls!"

Another added: "Stop Stop Stop with the botox or whatever you’re putting on the lips!!"

Teresa has starred on the television series since it's first season in 2009.

Teresa pausing for a photo with all four of her daughters Credit: Refer to Caption

Teresa with Milania and her eldest daughter Gia Credit: Refer to Caption

The Giudice family spending quality time together Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

She took a break from the show in 2015 when she was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud.

She was released after serving 11 months and Bravo's camera's filmed the tearful reunion with her family.

Her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, was sentenced to 41 months in prison and was deported to Italy upon release.

The distance ultimately led to the couple's split after 20 years of marriage.

He previously said: "Listen, no matter what, and I tell her this all the time: At the end of the day you're still my number one b***h."

"She's the mother of my kids, and we've got to get along because we've got four beautiful kids and that's something to be thankful for."

Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Guidice appear at a book signing and meet and greet at Mount Airy Resort Casino Credit: Getty

Joe goes hiking with his mother and daughters Gia and Milania in Italy Credit: Instagram

Joe, Gia, and Milania take a selfie in Rome, Italy Credit: Instagram / @joe.giudice

Joe and Teresa are parents to daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

The Apprentice alum has since moved on with boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

Teresa and the 47-year-old businessman started dating late last year making their relationship Instagram official in December.

Luis attended Teresa's birthday celebrations at New Jersey eatery Lefkes Estiatorio looking happier than ever.

Teresa captioned a photo of the occasion on social media: "My Birthday Wish from last year came true.

Teresa cuddling with boyfriend Luis Ruelas Credit: Instagram

Teresa and boyfriend Luis's beach getaway Credit: Instagram/ Teresa Giudice

"I Love You @louiearuelas ❤️ #lovelovelove #best birthday cake #birthdaywish #taurus #earlybirthdaycelebration #may 🎂 🍍."

Despite only dating for a short time, the new couple are quickly getting serious.

They purchased a $3.4M New Jersey mansion together in February, while the TV star shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she wasn't nervous "at all" to make that big investment with her boyfriend.