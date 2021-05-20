newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

RHONJ fans stunned as Teresa Giudice, 49, and her daughter Milania, 15, look like ‘twins’ in new video

By courtney.ciandella@the-sun.com
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

FANS of Real Housewives Of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice had to do a double take after the reality star's teenage daughter Milania posted a video of the pair on TikTok looking nearly identical.

The video featured the mother-daughter duo side by side to celebrate the New Jersey native's 49th birthday.

💍 Follow all our latest news & stories on Real Housewives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33osgv_0a6Gu4Gv00
Real Housewives Of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and her daughter Milania looking identical in a TikTok video Credit: TikTok/Milania Giudice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DqFr_0a6Gu4Gv00
Fans quickly commented how much Teresa and her 15-year-old daughter Milania look like 'twins' Credit: TikTok/Milania Giudice

Milania captioned the post: "happy birthday to my best friend I love you and couldn’t thank you enough for everything you do❤️ @teresa_giudice #Inverted #fyp #lookalike."

Fans of the Bravo show instantly commented at the similarities between Teresa and her 15-year-old daughter.

This isn't the first time that the mom of four has received feedback about her appearance.

In April, Teresa shared a photo of herself all glammed up for the upcoming RHONJ reunion.

The TV personality wore a full face of makeup as she stunned in a sparkly silver dress.

Alongside the photo, Teresa wrote: "#RHONJ Reunion Ready! “I’m an #OG baby, I got this s**t handled."

While a number of fans took to the comments section to praise Teresa as "gorgeous," others slammed her for changing her physical appearance with botox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5G1L_0a6Gu4Gv00
Teresa in full glam in Instagram post Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KfLU_0a6Gu4Gv00
Teresa often gets compared to her daughters for their physical similarities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BOak_0a6Gu4Gv00
The duo pose in red bikinis side by side Credit: Instagram

One follower wrote: "Your lips are too too big.. you looked so beautiful a few years ago.. why so much ' work'?? Not a good example for you 4 girls!"

Another added: "Stop Stop Stop with the botox or whatever you’re putting on the lips!!"

Teresa has starred on the television series since it's first season in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CExNO_0a6Gu4Gv00
Teresa pausing for a photo with all four of her daughters Credit: Refer to Caption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19z1xJ_0a6Gu4Gv00
Teresa with Milania and her eldest daughter Gia Credit: Refer to Caption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OllU_0a6Gu4Gv00
The Giudice family spending quality time together Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

She took a break from the show in 2015 when she was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud.

She was released after serving 11 months and Bravo's camera's filmed the tearful reunion with her family.

Her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, was sentenced to 41 months in prison and was deported to Italy upon release.

The distance ultimately led to the couple's split after 20 years of marriage.

He previously said: "Listen, no matter what, and I tell her this all the time: At the end of the day you're still my number one b***h."

"She's the mother of my kids, and we've got to get along because we've got four beautiful kids and that's something to be thankful for."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDwOu_0a6Gu4Gv00
Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Guidice appear at a book signing and meet and greet at Mount Airy Resort Casino Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddPeg_0a6Gu4Gv00
Joe goes hiking with his mother and daughters Gia and Milania in Italy Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qE3oE_0a6Gu4Gv00
Joe, Gia, and Milania take a selfie in Rome, Italy Credit: Instagram / @joe.giudice

Joe and Teresa are parents to daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

The Apprentice alum has since moved on with boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

Teresa and the 47-year-old businessman started dating late last year making their relationship Instagram official in December.

Luis attended Teresa's birthday celebrations at New Jersey eatery Lefkes Estiatorio looking happier than ever.

Teresa captioned a photo of the occasion on social media: "My Birthday Wish from last year came true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2TpA_0a6Gu4Gv00
Teresa cuddling with boyfriend Luis Ruelas Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGFgi_0a6Gu4Gv00
Teresa and boyfriend Luis's beach getaway Credit: Instagram/ Teresa Giudice

Most read in Entertainment

"I Love You @louiearuelas ❤️ #lovelovelove #best birthday cake #birthdaywish #taurus #earlybirthdaycelebration #may 🎂 🍍."

Despite only dating for a short time, the new couple are quickly getting serious.

They purchased a $3.4M New Jersey mansion together in February, while the TV star shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she wasn't nervous "at all" to make that big investment with her boyfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjHBH_0a6Gu4Gv00
Luis and Teresa celebrating Mother's Day together with a globe-shaped cake Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Joe Giudice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Happy Birthday#Star#Tiktok#Bravo#Apprentice#Daughter Milania#Praise Teresa#Twins#Daughters Gia#Boyfriend Luis Ruelas#Love#Video#Parents#Marriage#Watch#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is DeMar DeRozan?

DEMAR DeRozan is an NBA player for the San Antonio Spurs. The athlete has been a strong advocate and voice for mental health and wellness, and is featured in new docuseries The Me You Can’t See co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry. Who is DeMar DeRozan?. DeMar DeRozan, 31,...
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Here's Teresa's Surprising Take on Her Drama with Jacqueline and Caroline Today

Teresa Giudice has shared all of her life with viewers since Day 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. That means the good (like sweet moments raising her daughters, bonding with her brother Joe Gorga, and this season, falling in love with boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas), and the less-than-great (including her legal issues, marital woes, as well as her tensions with friends, past and present).
New York City, NYInternational Business Times

How Teresa Giudice’s Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Helps Her With Her Family, Work

Luis Ruelas recently took Teresa Giudice’s daughters for a night out in New York City. Their outing happened while Giudice was busy filming the “Real Housewives” spinoff. Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga voiced his approval of Ruelas for his sister on “RHONJ”. Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas is proving to...
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Gia Giudice Says She Reached Out To Jackie Goldschneider First After Cocaine Analogy On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

This season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey truly has not disappointed one bit. We’ve had Jennifer Aydin’s iconic pool party drunk moment. Teresa Giudice is hornier than ever and is with a new man. Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are “fighting” which may or may not be another ploy at a fake storyline. And there have been nasty feuds everywhere, from Jennifer vs. Margaret Josephs to Tre vs. Jackie Goldschneider.
CelebritiesPage Six

Melissa Gorga: Teresa Giudice will marry boyfriend Luis Ruelas

Melissa Gorga believes wedding bells could ring in the future for sister-in-law Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. While dishing about the Garden State’s not-so-secret couple on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Gorga, 42, predicted that Giudice, 48, will walk down the aisle once again.
Relationshipsdailysoapdish.com

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Spoilers: Does Teresa Giudice Still Have Love For Her Ex Joe Giudice?

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ spoilers say even though they live thousands of miles away from one another, Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice will always be family. And that’s not just because they share four daughters together, but also because they share a whole lot of history and yes, a whole lot of love, despite their divorce. In fact, Teresa recently opened on what could have saved their marriage. Here’s what she has to say.
RelationshipsPosted by
FanSided

RHONJ: Is Danielle Staub still married?

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub is no stranger to engagements and marriage. If there is anything fans know about Danielle, it’s that she likes to get engaged! She’s also been married three times, first to Kevin Maher from 1986 to 1987, then to Thomas Staub from 1993 to 2007 and finally to Marty Caffrey from 2018 to 2019.
Celebritiesallabouttrh.com

Danielle Staub Accuses Joe Gorga of Running a ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Danielle Staub is making some wild accusations about Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star talked about her former co-stars’ various legal issues during an interview on S’More Live Happy Hour with S’More dating app founder Adam Cohen-Aslatei. In the interview, Danielle claimed she’s...
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Jackie Goldschneider Explains Why She Didn’t Reach Out To Gia Giudice Following Cocaine “Analogy”; Still Finds Reaction To Analogy “Confusing”

Whew. The analogy Jackie Goldschenider made about Gia Guidice is still causing drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It was the most ill advised comment Jackie’s ever made on the show. What made her think it was a sensible idea to compare the cheating rumors about Evan Goldschneider to Gia possibly snorting cocaine? HOW DO YOU GO FROM THAT TO THAT? Do you even know who her mother is? We’re talking about Teresa Giudice.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Margaret Josephs’ Husband Joe Benigno Was Mad At Bill Aydin For Sharing Boys Night Discussion With Jennifer Aydin

The men of Real Housewives of New Jersey can hold their own when it comes to reality TV entertainment. Joe Gorga blazed the trail when he joined as the brother of the woman whom the show revolves around. He and Teresa Giudice brought the family drama for sure. Slowly, the crew built up to include Frank Catania, Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, and Evan Goldschneider. There is no other show in the Real Housewives franchise that includes the husbands as much as RHONJ. And we love it.