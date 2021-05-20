Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Crook, Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Wyoming Black Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WESTERN BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Colony, or 18 miles northwest of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colony.alerts.weather.gov