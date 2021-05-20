newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crook County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Crook, Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Wyoming Black Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WESTERN BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Colony, or 18 miles northwest of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colony.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crook County, WY
State
Wyoming State
County
Weston County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Weather Radar#Northeastern Crook#Wyoming Black Hills#17 50 00#18 15 00#Belle Fourche#Colony#Winds#Mdt#Doppler Radar#Penny Size Hail#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthPosted by
CBS News

Vaccinated daters have more luck. The White House is teaming up with apps to get more Americans to "super like" COVID vaccines.

The White House is bringing dating apps into its latest efforts to push Americans to get their COVID-19 shots, as vaccination rates across the country have begun to slow. "We have finally found the one thing that makes us all more attractive: a vaccination," Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for the COVID response, said Friday, in announcing the joint initiative.
POTUSCBS News

Biden awards Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran

President Biden on Friday awarded the first Medal of Honor of his presidency to retired Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. for his "conspicuous gallantry" in the Korean War. Mr. Biden presented the medal, which is the nation's highest military honor, in a ceremony alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in. "President Moon,...
POTUSCBS News

Biden meets with South Korea's president

"President Biden met Friday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the second in-person meeting with a foreign leader since Mr. Biden took office. Ed O’Keefe reports.