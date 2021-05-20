newsbreak-logo
Butte County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butte STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WESTERN BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Colony, or 18 miles northwest of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colony.

County
Butte County, SD
City
Belle Fourche, SD
Red Flag Warning issued for Butte County Area, Perkins County, West Central Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Butte County Area; Perkins County; West Central Plains; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 327...328...329...AND 330 .Very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, breezy winds, and dry fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and early evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 327, 328, 329, AND 330 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 327 Butte County Area, 328 Perkins County, 329 West Central Plains and 330 Ziebach County. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Butte County Area, West Central Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-04-30 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Butte County Area; West Central Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 328 AND 330 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 327 AND 329 .Very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, breezy winds, and dry fuels will result in near-critical to critical fire weather conditions on Friday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 327 AND 329 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 327 Butte County Area and 329 West Central Plains. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.