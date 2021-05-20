Special Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Butte County Area; Perkins County; West Central Plains; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 327...328...329...AND 330 .Very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, breezy winds, and dry fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and early evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 327, 328, 329, AND 330 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 327 Butte County Area, 328 Perkins County, 329 West Central Plains and 330 Ziebach County. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.