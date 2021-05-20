newsbreak-logo
Homeless

Letter: The endless debate about Woodstock's downtown core

By Sentinel-Review Readers
strathroyagedispatch.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce more, the two levels of government in Oxford County are debating the sordid state of Woodstock’s downtown core, despite all the grants for storefront renovations and the installation of cement planters/traffic obstructions, tree plantings and tree removals and despite the countless studies and consultant reports gathering dust on city hall shelves. When I was on council, I presented a down-to-earth report on downtown revitalization. It was accepted by both levels of government. In this report, I suggested we turn the core into a people place by allowing private investors to buy up old and neglected buildings and replace them with new buildings up to eight storeys in height. It would mean a new look and getting ready for a modern age.

