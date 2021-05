BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana state senators debated a bill Thursday, May 13, that would require seat belts to be installed on school buses. This issue isn’t as cut and dry as people may think. There are studies that both sides of the argument say support their position. But Rep. Robby Carter (D-Amite), sponsor of HB 130, said this is something that should have been done a long time ago.