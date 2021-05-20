COVID-19 positivity rates stay low as region reaches latest vaccine milestone

Graphic by Derek J. Wingert

MANKATO — Area counties again combined for a relatively encouraging COVID-19 positivity rate this week, while passing another milepost on vaccinations.

The nine area counties had a 3.4% rate of tests coming back positive between May 12-19, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. It matched the 3.4% rate during the prior week and remained below the 5% threshold used by health experts as a measure of concern.

Vaccine progress both within south-central Minnesota and statewide are likely contributors to declining positivity rates over the last month.

The nine-county region reached 50% of residents 16 and older being completely vaccinated this week. The accomplishment came despite five of the nine counties still being below 50%: Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Sibley and Waseca.

The five counties range in vaccination rates from 41.6% in Sibley County to 49.8% in Martin County, according to health department data.

The four counties with vaccination rates already above 50% are Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet and Watonwan. While Watonwan County is the least populous in the region, the rest are three of the four most populous, which helps explain why their progress pushed the region’s overall vaccination rate above 50%.

Brown County’s vaccination rate leads the region at 59.2% among its 16-and-older population. Nicollet County comes next at 55.9%, compared to 50.9% in Blue Earth County and 50.4% in Watonwan County.

After a mini-surge of cases and hospitalizations earlier this spring, vaccination progress seems to have helped the region and state turn the corner, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.

“I really think without the vaccine progress we’d be seeing a completely different picture with some really ugly times,” he said. “We wouldn’t be having the same conversations about normalcy or masks no longer being needed for so many people.”

Recent state-by-state data from the COVID Tracking Project showed steadily declining hospitalizations since about mid-April in Minnesota. A similar downward trend happened in Michigan, but Minnesota’s mini-surge didn’t come anywhere near approaching Michigan’s peak.

For positivity rates, declines in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties helped fuel the region’s encouraging numbers this week. Blue Earth County’s rate dropped from 3.5% to 3%, while Nicollet County had a bigger dip from 4.5% to 2.4%.

Also encouraging on an even more local level, Mankato Clinic had 4% of tests come back positive between May 12-19. The rate was 5.4% the prior week.

The biggest rise in south-central Minnesota this week occurred in Watonwan County. Its positivity rate rose from 5.2% to 10.4%.

The latest, weekly positivity rate in area counties came on a nearly 25% drop in testing overall. Cases were also down by about 25%.

As testing drops, Wingert said positivity rates can become more volatile. This week’s positivity rate stayed steady from the week before despite much less testing, which he suspects could mean the 3.4% rate is a high estimate.

One factor at play is the reduced likelihood of people seeking testing out of an abundance of caution once they’ve been vaccinated. If people who’re less likely to test positive aren’t seeking testing as a precaution, a greater proportion of those seeking testing could be doing so because they’re symptomatic and therefore have a higher chance of testing positive.

Another quirk of fewer people seeking testing is the increased likelihood of a cluster of positive cases skewing the positivity rate high. An example would be if a small county were to go from a rate below 5% one week to a rate up above 20% the next week due to much less testing but a handful more cases.

Because of the downward trend in testing, Wingert said, the region is for the first time at a point where positivity rates could start to regularly look artificially high.

It means more context, such as the underlying test and case numbers, will be more important than ever in determining how much the coronavirus is actually still spreading in the region.