newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Earth County, MN

COVID-19 positivity rates stay low as region reaches latest vaccine milestone

By Brian Arola barola@mankatofreepress.com
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrbWt_0a6Gr57R00
Graphic by Derek J. Wingert

MANKATO — Area counties again combined for a relatively encouraging COVID-19 positivity rate this week, while passing another milepost on vaccinations.

The nine area counties had a 3.4% rate of tests coming back positive between May 12-19, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. It matched the 3.4% rate during the prior week and remained below the 5% threshold used by health experts as a measure of concern.

Vaccine progress both within south-central Minnesota and statewide are likely contributors to declining positivity rates over the last month.

The nine-county region reached 50% of residents 16 and older being completely vaccinated this week. The accomplishment came despite five of the nine counties still being below 50%: Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Sibley and Waseca.

The five counties range in vaccination rates from 41.6% in Sibley County to 49.8% in Martin County, according to health department data.

The four counties with vaccination rates already above 50% are Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet and Watonwan. While Watonwan County is the least populous in the region, the rest are three of the four most populous, which helps explain why their progress pushed the region’s overall vaccination rate above 50%.

Brown County’s vaccination rate leads the region at 59.2% among its 16-and-older population. Nicollet County comes next at 55.9%, compared to 50.9% in Blue Earth County and 50.4% in Watonwan County.

After a mini-surge of cases and hospitalizations earlier this spring, vaccination progress seems to have helped the region and state turn the corner, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.

“I really think without the vaccine progress we’d be seeing a completely different picture with some really ugly times,” he said. “We wouldn’t be having the same conversations about normalcy or masks no longer being needed for so many people.”

Recent state-by-state data from the COVID Tracking Project showed steadily declining hospitalizations since about mid-April in Minnesota. A similar downward trend happened in Michigan, but Minnesota’s mini-surge didn’t come anywhere near approaching Michigan’s peak.

For positivity rates, declines in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties helped fuel the region’s encouraging numbers this week. Blue Earth County’s rate dropped from 3.5% to 3%, while Nicollet County had a bigger dip from 4.5% to 2.4%.

Also encouraging on an even more local level, Mankato Clinic had 4% of tests come back positive between May 12-19. The rate was 5.4% the prior week.

The biggest rise in south-central Minnesota this week occurred in Watonwan County. Its positivity rate rose from 5.2% to 10.4%.

The latest, weekly positivity rate in area counties came on a nearly 25% drop in testing overall. Cases were also down by about 25%.

As testing drops, Wingert said positivity rates can become more volatile. This week’s positivity rate stayed steady from the week before despite much less testing, which he suspects could mean the 3.4% rate is a high estimate.

One factor at play is the reduced likelihood of people seeking testing out of an abundance of caution once they’ve been vaccinated. If people who’re less likely to test positive aren’t seeking testing as a precaution, a greater proportion of those seeking testing could be doing so because they’re symptomatic and therefore have a higher chance of testing positive.

Another quirk of fewer people seeking testing is the increased likelihood of a cluster of positive cases skewing the positivity rate high. An example would be if a small county were to go from a rate below 5% one week to a rate up above 20% the next week due to much less testing but a handful more cases.

Because of the downward trend in testing, Wingert said, the region is for the first time at a point where positivity rates could start to regularly look artificially high.

It means more context, such as the underlying test and case numbers, will be more important than ever in determining how much the coronavirus is actually still spreading in the region.

The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1000
Followers
299
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Nicollet, MN
City
Blue Earth, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Blue Earth County, MN
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Nicollet, MN
Government
City
Faribault, MN
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
City
Le Sueur, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Blue Earth County, MN
Health
Nicollet, MN
Health
Blue Earth County, MN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Blue Earth County, MN
Government
Blue Earth County, MN
Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Central Minnesota#Vaccination Rates#Positive Data#Population Health#Health Data#First Data#Martin Sibley#Mankato Clinic#Positivity Rates#Vaccine Progress#Vaccination Progress#Positive Cases#Hospitalizations#Testing Drops#Health Department Data#Area Counties#Health Experts#South Central Minnesota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Nicollet County, MNthelandonline.com

COVID-19 case totals stay low in region Monday

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 18 new COVID-19 cases Monday, continuing an encouraging stretch of low numbers. Monday’s total was one of the smallest upticks for the region so far in 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. May 11, a Tuesday, had only 14 new cases.
Minnesota Statemyfox47.com

Minnesota reports 589 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Monday that another 589 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Two of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.
Sibley County, MNthelandonline.com

MDH reports 27 new cases of COVID in nine-county region

MANKATO — All area counties reported single-digit increases for new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The nine counties combined for a total of 27 newly reported cases, with eight in Le Sueur County, four in Blue Earth County, three each in Brown and Watonwan counties, two each in Faribault, Martin, Nicollet and Waseca counties and one new case in Sibley County.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota wrote the book on preventing and investigating killings by state actors. It’s time we follow it.

No tool of oppression is more powerful than summary execution. Around the globe, killings by security forces without judge or jury serve to silence dissent, quell undesirable religious practices, and force compliance with unjust laws. Extra-legal killings deprive the individual of life, without charge or sentence. But unlawful killings coupled with lack of accountability do more. They impart a powerful and intentional lesson upon those who live: stay in line or face the consequences.
Le Sueur County, MNPosted by
The Free Press

COVID-19 deaths reported in Le Sueur, Martin counties

MANKATO — Two more south-central Minnesota residents died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The latest fatalities linked to the illness occurred in a Le Sueur County resident between 75-79 years old and a Martin County resident between 85-89 years old. South-central Minnesota’s pandemic death toll is...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.