Jinger Tomassi serves community, clients at Berthoud Life Center
Berthoud resident Jinger Tomassi likes to personally meet the clients and community members who come through the doors of the Berthoud Life Center. “I really just enjoy how through the job I do…I have the opportunity to meet with people from all walks of life,” said Tomassi, manager of the Berthoud Life Center, a part of the House of Neighborly Center (HNS) in Loveland. “(I enjoy) developing relationships with people in our community, whether they are in need, volunteering or supporting what we do in some way.”berthoudsurveyor.com