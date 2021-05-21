newsbreak-logo
Jenny Justice

The Books by My Bed: A Poem, An Essay, A Bookworm's Hello

Jenny Justice
 1 day ago

stack of booksUnSplash

The Books by My Bed

A Bibliophile Poem

It’s almost superstitious

It’s almost sacred

The book pile next to my bed

Is necessary

For sleep, for dreams

For comfort, for protection

It’s balanced, both physically

And in terms of subject matter

Two poetry books, one book about climate change

One work of fiction, two books about Buddhism, the Bible

And then, whatever book I happen to be reading at the time

Joins the pile at night for company

It grows and grows

Time flies and passes

We know, I know, bibliophiles have always known

There is never enough time for the to-be-read pile

It is superstitious

It is sacred

These books that shape our lives, join our lives

Wait for us with patience

These cherished books in stacks

By the bed

books and teaUnSplash

Books by My Bed

A personal essay, an ode

A quick survey of my small two bedroom apartment gives any visitor a heads up on who lives here.

Someone who really likes books. Note the seven shelves spread throughout the living room and bedroom. This is not counting the four shelves in the room that is obviously occupied by an adorable child, as indicated by the giant pink Barbie castle that sits in the center of the room.

Books and piles of books are how I live my life. They are how I make my day. They are how I decorate and know my home.

I used to organize my shelves in terms of subject matter, and within that, alphabetical order. Four moves with some degree of relative homelessness in between have cured me of this very organized habit. I have purged too many books, lost too many books, and some boxes are still in storage.

Now I have general subject areas, generally. I know where things are. I know how to find what I am looking for.

I have some books on Kindle, e-book, audible, but they are a last resort for me. If I am somewhere and bored. If I am in bed and the lights are out. If a book was on sale or free in e-book and I don’t have enough saved up for the hardcopy yet. I prefer the physical, actual, and yes, real book over something in a phone, on a screen.

Books are what hold me together. Books are conversations I want to have with people, with myself.

So without further ado, here is a short list of some of the books by my bed:

True Refuge, by Tara Brach

Instant Winner, by Carrie Fountain

Women Who Run With the Wolves, by Dr. Clarissa Pinkola Estes

The Holy Bible KJV I have had since I was ten years old

Field Notes from a Catastrophe, by Elizabeth Kolbert

The Hard Facts of the Grimms’ Fairy Tales, by Maria Tatar

The Original Folk and Fairy Tales of the Brothers Grimm, translated by Jack Zipes

Fairy Tales and the Art of Subversion, by Jack Zipes

Blowout, by Denise Duhamel

The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming, by David Wallace-Wells

My espresso brown bookshelves were the first official furniture purchased for my apartment. I am waiting for a dresser, a bedframe, and most importantly, two bedside tables. Nightstands. My only requirement is that they be able to hold a nice, comforting, beautiful stack or two of my cherished books.

Reno, NV
Jenny Justice is a poet, writer, mother and teacher. She likes to write book reviews and insightful articles on parenting and kids, women's issues, education and teaching, Buddhism and spirituality, sociology and social justice, and self-improvement.

