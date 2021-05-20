Education bill would help students detect 'fake news'

HARRISBURG – Legislation giving charter school students the opportunity to participate in dual enrollment programs has passed the PA Senate Education Committee. Dual enrollment programs allow high school students to enroll in concurrent college courses through an institution of higher education, offering an opportunity for students to get a head start toward earning a college degree. Although dual enrollment programs are available to students who attend traditional public schools, that option is not available to charter school students under current law. Senate Bill 237 would allow charter schools, regional charter schools, and cyber charter schools to offer the programs to the students they serve. Bill sponsor, Washington County Sen. Camera Bartolotta said dual enrollment programs are helpful to students in that studies have shown that having access to dual enrollment programs increases the likelihood of students continuing their education after high school, prepares them for academic success in college, and can decrease the cost of college if they have fewer required courses to complete. The bill was sent to the full state Senate for consideration.