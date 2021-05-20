newsbreak-logo
Politics

Education bill would help students detect 'fake news'

By Jim Gudas
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Illinois Senate is considering a bill that would require high schools to teach students how to determine when information or news, especially on social media, is "fake." Supporters claim such education is essential because high school students get much of their information and news from...

Audacy

Audacy

Related
Educationedglentoday.com

Bill Would Provide Unused School Meals to Students Who Need Them

State Rep. LaToya Greenwood wants to make sure unused food at the more than 850 school districts throughout the state goes to those who need it most. Greenwood recently met with members of the Elementary and Secondary Education Committee to discuss an amendment to Senate Bill 805. The new amendment...
Pennsylvania Statecranberryeagle.com

Pa. bill would allow students to repeat grade if parents ask

Parents in Pennsylvania may soon be allowed to determine whether their child should repeat their grade because of learning loss associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Bill 664 passed both the Senate Education Committee and the Senate May 12 and will now head to the House Education Committee. If passed,...
Politicssouthernminn.com

Page amendment would shift education debate to the courts, students will lose again

For years, Minnesota schools have been striving to shrink our state’s stubborn racial learning gap. The frustration that’s resulted may explain recent interest in the proposed Page Amendment, which would alter our state’s constitution to make a “quality” education a “fundamental right.”. The amendment’s language is uplifting and aspirational. Unfortunately,...
Ohio Statetennesseestar.com

‘Backpack Bill’ Would Offer School-Choice Scholarships to All Ohio Students

Ohio school-choice advocates are applauding a bill introduced in the Ohio House they say empowers families to choose the best education options for their children. The “Backpack Bill” became part of the debate on a proposed new education funding formula and would ensure each child in Ohio would be eligible for a scholarship to attend the K-12 school or their choice.
Congress & Courts850wftl.com

Biden signs bill that would help reduce AAPI hate crimes

With so much going on in the world, this bill could really bring some peace to the AAPI community. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill into law Thursday that will increase federal resources for investigating hate crimes committed against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. “All...
Owasso, OKtulsabeacon.com

Education bill needs assessment

Stitt signed into law a bill intended to expand the use of the Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment Survey to 100% of Oklahoma public schools. Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, is the author of House Bill 1103, which requires public schools throughout the state to administer the survey every two years, beginning with the 2022-23 school year, subject to the availability of federal funds.
EducationNBC News

Biden hits schools goal even as many students still learn remotely

President Joe Biden has met his goal of having most elementary and middle schools open for full, in-person learning in his first 100 days, according to new survey data, but the share of students choosing to return has continued to lag far behind. The survey, conducted in March by the...
Harrisburg, PAwdac.com

Bill Expands Educational Opportunities For PA Charter School Students

HARRISBURG – Legislation giving charter school students the opportunity to participate in dual enrollment programs has passed the PA Senate Education Committee. Dual enrollment programs allow high school students to enroll in concurrent college courses through an institution of higher education, offering an opportunity for students to get a head start toward earning a college degree. Although dual enrollment programs are available to students who attend traditional public schools, that option is not available to charter school students under current law. Senate Bill 237 would allow charter schools, regional charter schools, and cyber charter schools to offer the programs to the students they serve. Bill sponsor, Washington County Sen. Camera Bartolotta said dual enrollment programs are helpful to students in that studies have shown that having access to dual enrollment programs increases the likelihood of students continuing their education after high school, prepares them for academic success in college, and can decrease the cost of college if they have fewer required courses to complete. The bill was sent to the full state Senate for consideration.