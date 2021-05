With three games left to play in the NBA regular season, the Portland Trail Blazers are sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. The Blazers (40-29) moved up to fifth on Tuesday night after the Dallas Mavericks (40-29) were blown out by the ninth-place Memphis Grizzlies 133-104. Despite the identical records, the Blazers beat the Mavericks in two of three meetings this season to earn the head-to-head tiebreaker. That leaves Dallas in sixth. The Mavericks also have three games left to play.