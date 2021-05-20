newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

California city apologizes for history of hate against early Chinese immigrants

By Shawna Chen
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A California city has formally apologized to early Chinese immigrants and their descendants for the historic injustices suffered at the hands of Antioch's founding community. Why it matters: A rise in anti-Asian hate has focused attention on the United States' legacy of racism against Asian Americans. The treatment of Asian Americans today is directly connected to those early years, Antioch Mayor Lamar A. Thorpe said.

www.axios.com
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
California State
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Pacific#Walking City#Chinese People#Asian Americans#American History#White Racism#Anti Asian American#Ap#The Asian American#Pacific Islander#Democrats#Congress#Democratic Party#The Democratic Party#Israeli#The White House#Aapi Victory Alliance#Black#Antioch#Chinese Immigrants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Navajo Nation is now largest U.S. tribe

The Navajo Nation surpassed the Cherokee Nation as the largest tribe in the United States from an enrollment surge during the coronavirus pandemic, growing to 399,494 members, according to the New York Times. Why it matters: The uptick in enrollments was likely from a need to secure federal pandemic relief...
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

Emma Lovewell on why the anti-Asian hate bill was needed

President Biden on Thursday signed a bill aimed at reducing and tracking anti-Asian hate crimes, which have increased significantly in 2021. Axios Re:Cap digs into the legislation and why it matters with Emma Lovewell, a Peloton instructor and Asian American who lobbied for the bill in Congress. Go deeper. House...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden appoints special envoy for North Korea

President Biden announced Friday the appointment of Sung Kim as U.S. special envoy for North Korea. Why it matters: Kim, currently a senior official at the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, has a long career in diplomacy with Asia. Biden said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are both "deeply concerned" about the situation in North Korea.
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

Hard Truths: Finding a job after prison

We're back with another episode of our Hard Truths series looking at systemic racism in the U.S. Today, we're looking at the criminal justice system. Specifically, what happens when people of color make it out of that system and try to rebuild their lives. People of color are disproportionately imprisoned...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Biden signs anti-Asian hate crimes bill into law

President Biden on Thursday signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act after the House of Representatives voted to approve it this week. Why it matters: The legislation is one of the federal government's first effort to address the rise of anti-Asian attacks during the pandemic, with one in four Asian Americans saying that they have experienced a hate incident.
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Exclusive: Business lobby pushes ransomware fight

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling on the federal government to do more to fight ransomware as businesses continue to be hit with financially motivated attacks. Why it matters: Once they are hit, businesses often feel they have no choice but to pay up — hence the need and desire for collective action.
Denver, COPosted by
Axios

What the fight for rights in Denver's Latino community looks like now

From cultural preservation and immigration reform to fair representation and health care equity, Denver Latinos' decades-old fight for equal rights roars on — and it's growing stronger. Driving the news: La Alma Lincoln Park, Denver’s oldest residential neighborhood that once served as the soul — or "la alma" — of...
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

Biden says he won't allow DOJ to seize reporters' phone, email records

President Biden said Friday he won't allow the Justice Department to seize journalists' email or phone records, calling the practice "simply wrong." Driving the news: Biden's comments come after the recent disclosures that the DOJ, under the Trump administration, secretly obtained the records of several journalists, including one at CNN and three at the Washington Post.
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

2. Axios-Ipsos poll: No faith in equal justice

Solid majorities of Americans across all racial groups do not believe either the police or the criminal justice courts treat all people equally, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll. The big picture: The poll shows a resounding lack of confidence in the basic principle of equal justice under the law...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden stresses Democratic Party's support for Israel

President Biden at a press conference on Friday evening pushed back on Republican claims that the Democratic Party is anti-Israel. Why it matters: A number of Democratic lawmakers became frustrated with Biden this week for his behind-the-scenes approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the administration's sale of weapons to Israel. Some lawmakers said they thought the White House should be more publicly forceful in its efforts to de-escalate the crisis.
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

The global impact of Black Lives Matter

The killing of George Floyd didn't just lead to the massive Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. It inspired demonstrations against the ravages of racism and police brutality in other countries, too. The big picture: The movement raised people's awareness of the problems, but hit roadblocks when it came...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Axios

4. Schools question the role of police on campus

Some school districts are weighing removing police from their hallways and offering more mental health services to students as a way to address behavioral issues that too frequently escalate into disciplinary matters, especially among Black youth. Why it matters: Advocates of these initiatives point to a lack of evidence that...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Pew: A third of large newspapers had layoffs in 2020 due to pandemic

A third of large-circulation newspapers had to cut staff in 2020, according to a new study from the Pew Research Center. Why it matters: The Pew study findings show how the coronavirus pandemic heavily impacted the media industry over the past year. The number of layoffs exceed those from 2019, when one quarter of large newspapers experienced layoffs.
Middle EastPosted by
Axios

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire

After 11 days, the fighting between Israel and Hamas will end. Both the Israeli cabinet and Hamas approved a ceasefire yesterday. Plus, the latest from Capitol Hill this week. And, an unusually active hurricane season ahead. Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid, Margaret Talev, and Andrew Freedman. Credits: Axios Today is produced...
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

6. The obstacles to a second chance

Laws and stigma keep certain jobs, housing and even transportation off-limits to the formerly incarcerated, making it difficult for those returning to their families to restart their lives. Why it matters: People of color are disproportionately imprisoned in the U.S., and people looking to get hired after serving time are...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

GOP bemoans White House's $550B cut to infrastructure proposal

The White House offered Senate Republicans a $1.7 trillion infrastructure counteroffer, a $550 billion cut from the original proposal, in "the spirit of finding common ground," press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. The big picture: The price tag is still billions of dollars more than Republicans' proposal, and a spokesperson...
AfricaPosted by
Axios

Ethiopia expels New York Times reporter who covered Tigray war

Ethiopia expelled an Irish journalist covering the country and the war in the Tigray region for the New York Times, the newspaper reported Thursday. Why it matters: The government's decision to deport Simon Marks constitutes a "new blow to press freedom" in the country, the Times wrote. The state of...