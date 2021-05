The Burntside Lake Public Water Access on Van Vac Rd (County Rd 404) will be closed to the public from June 15 to September 15, 2021. During this time the existing parking at the access will be improved, additional parking for trucks/trailers and single vehicles will be constructed, and stormwater management will be improved throughout the site. Due to the narrowness and steepness of the site, water access at this site will be completely closed during construction. Alternative public water access sites on Burntside Lake can be found off of Wolf Lake Rd, County Rd 489 (Burntside Lodge Rd), Passi Rd, and North Arm Rd. Call Tower Area DNR Parks and Trails at 218-300-7841 with any questions.