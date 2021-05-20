Local teens encourage talking about mental health on inaugural ‘action day’
LANCASTER, Texas - A teenager from Lancaster High School made it his mission to spread an important message on Mental Health Action Day. Kaiden Drain, 17, was part of the first of its kind effort to increase mental health awareness by calling on people to take actions that can help support and improve their own mental health. Drain was among those who spread the message through social media and people they know.