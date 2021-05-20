Local teens encourage talking about mental health on inaugural ‘action day’

My name is Mariah and I am Autistic and 24 years old. I’m a big Christian and live in Wisconsin. I was born in Burnsville, Minnesota and entered the foster system at the age of 9. I finally was adopted in 2009 after moving from three different foster homes. I was then placed in services in middle school for those with disabilities and was there for five years until I graduated high school. When others describe me, they say I’m a resilient, caring, enthusiastic, honest and highly empathetic person.