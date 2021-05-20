‘Mostly Harmless:’ The Collier mystery the internet cracked

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – The mystery began in Collier County back in 2018.

It began in a yellow tent, erected in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Two hikers found a man dead inside that tent. The man was emaciated, having withered down to just 83 pounds. He had no ID, no phone, no credit cards. He only had supplies and about $3,500 in cash.

That left the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in charge of trying to solve this mystery — Who was this person whose body had been found in their county? Unfortunately, they weren’t sure.

Initial Report by Katherine Hamilton on Scribd

It’s not like people didn’t recognize him, though. After CCSO released a sketch of the man, a number of people called to say they’d hiked with him along the Appalachian Trail, from New York all the way down to Florida. They said he was nice and friendly; they took notice that he hiked without a cell phone.

But they didn’t know his name. He’d only given them a nickname: “Mostly Harmless.”

Kelly Fairbanks was the first to call the sheriff’s office when she saw the sketch. Fairbanks, a self-described trail angel, had spent about 20 minutes with ‘Mostly Harmless’ in Crestview, Florida.

“Huge smile, friendly eyes. He answered all the questions I had,” Fairbanks said, adding that she later heard from many hikers going north who had passed ‘Mostly Harmless’ going the other way. “They would bring him up — ‘hey, did you meet Mostly Harmless when he came through? That cat is hiking with no cell phone.'”

Word began to spread around the country — especially among the hiking community — about the mysterious hiker found in Southwest Florida. Many wanted to help.

Nicholas Thompson, now the CEO of The Atlantic and then the editor-in-chief at WIRED, wrote an article about ‘Mostly Harmless’ that more than one million people read.

“I was utterly captivated immediately,” Thompson said. “For some people it was like a game, like a mystery you could solve.”

Jason Nark, a reporter at the Philadelphia Inquirer and freelance journalist, wrote his own article about ‘Mostly Harmless,’ a piece he titled “The Ghost In The Tent.”

“I just sorta got sucked in,” Nark said. “I was just kinda wondering how could no one know who this guy is.”

Natasha Teasley admits her interest in finding out who ‘Mostly Harmless’ was, “snowballed” into something close to “a full-time job almost.” Teasley led a Facebook page dedicated to helping ID the hiker.

“There’s an unspoken code that if you’re in trouble, you’re gonna depend on the people that you’re out there with,” Teasley said, adding that she made sure the people on the Facebook group spoke about ‘Mostly Harmless’ with decency. “We wanted it to be respectful, and we wanted [his family] to know we saw him as a human being.”

The group’s biggest contribution was making contact with Othram, a Texas-based human genetics and DNA lab that promises “we enable human identification even when other approaches fail.”

In the case of ‘Mostly Harmless,’ the other approaches had failed. ‘Mostly Harmless’ hadn’t shown up in any DNA systems. He also didn’t have many distinguishing marks and all other avenues had proven to be dead ends.

“What we do at Othram is provide another tool in the tool box for investigators to go for additional leads,” said David Mittleman, CEO of Othram, Inc.

Paid for by the Facebook group’s crowd-funding, Othram took a piece of bone from ‘Mostly Harmless’ and discovered a very important clue. They used DNA markers to learn the mysterious hiker was likely from Louisiana and was probably Cajun.

Mostly Harmless

Another clue had been found in the tent near the body of ‘Mostly Harmless.’ There were pages and pages of hand-written notes. Unfortunately, they didn’t reveal personal information or even deep thoughts; they were notes about a computer game called ‘Screeps.’

Mostly Harmless Notebook by Katherine Hamilton on Scribd

Thousands of people had become fixated on figuring out who this man was. They now knew he was likely Cajun. They knew he was an intelligent computer guru and they knew he’d been well-liked on the trail.

But, they didn’t know much else, which left people to add their own internal creations of the mystery man’s personality.

“He was mysterious, charming, inquisitive, friendly,” Thompson said. “I would get messages that said ‘This guy seems like my brother, this seems like my long-lost friend.'”

“He sorta becomes a cipher that you can dump all your own personal feelings into, for better or worse, in this case actually,” Nark added.

“I thought he was going to be a boring regular person,” Teasley said. “But I also thought it was highly likely he was going to be running from something. But not a crime. I thought it was likely he would be running from his past.”

She turned out to be right.

After the mystery had dragged on for two years, it abruptly ended in late 2020. Someone in Louisiana recognized a picture of ‘Mostly Harmless’ and called the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

‘Mostly Harmless’ turned out to be a man named Vance Rodriguez. Rodriguez was, in fact, from Louisiana, but had later moved to New York City, where he’d done computer work for companies. He was a loner, but very good at coding. Yet, there was a darkness to Rodriguez’s past.

Vance Rodriguez

He’d had a falling out with his parents, he wasn’t close to his family, he’d struggled in relationships and an ex accused him of abuse.

Though no one will ever know for sure, it appears clear Rodriguez began hiking to escape a troubled past. The man people found “mysterious, charming, inquisitive and friendly” on the trail was not being described a different way.

Vance Rodriguez

“Suddenly, the words that came to mind were different,” Thompson said. “He was estranged, he was difficult, he was hostile, he was lonely. He was a very different person from the guy that many people had hoped to find.”

That wasn’t easy for everyone to take, especially those who had invested so much time, energy and emotion into figuring out who ‘Mostly Harmless’ was. Thompson penned another article, this time using the precise adjective “unsettling” in his headline to describe the reality of who Rodriguez turned out to be.

These people had been drawn to the case because they wanted the family of ‘Mostly Harmless’ to know what had happened to him. They believed that, if they were in his shoes, that’s what they would have wanted others to do for them. But as Thompson and Nark’s reporting revealed, Rodriguez’s family wasn’t overly receptive to the news of the mystery being solved.

But it was solved. And with that, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office closed the case — ending a two-year saga that had seen something happen on the internet that rarely ever does: A group of people came together to do what they thought was right. They didn’t tear each other apart; they worked together to try and achieve something for what they perceived to be the greater good.

“It didn’t necessarily have the happy fairytale ending everybody wanted, but it was the right thing to do,” Teasley said.