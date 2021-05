According to The Athletic, the Falcons are one of four teams that will play a game across the pond, taking place in Tottenham Football Club’s stadium. The London game, like the Mexico City game, is a complete money grab as the NFL attempts to expand its reach across the globe. You have to respect the business aspect of the move because it’s worked. From 2007 to 2019, there have been 28 regular-season games in London. In the article, the NFL will reportedly not have a matchup in Mexico City due to the COVID-19 pandemic being more ‘under control’ in the United Kingdom compared to Mexico.