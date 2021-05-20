newsbreak-logo
Charlottesville, VA

A Cville Plans Together explainer

By Erin O'Hare
Posted by 
Charlottesville Tomorrow
Charlottesville Tomorrow
 1 day ago
This story has been updated to reflect the correct date of the City’s decision to pause its Comprehensive Plan update and search for a new consultant, as well as information on the timing for the next draft of the future land use map. In 2017, Charlottesville began a revision of...

Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville Tomorrow

Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

