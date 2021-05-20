newsbreak-logo
Charles Town Results Thursday May 20th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 1 day ago

1st-$14,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.940, 48.720, 1:14.610, 1:41.880, 00.000, 1:49.310. Scratched: Cat Mor Bridge. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. The Wayne Factor122531-11-1½1-2½1-51-7¼A. Bocachica3.602.802.200.80. My Eminence1201554-hd3-2½3-92-noB. Whitacre6.205.409.40. The Iron Bank120324-hd3-hd2-hd2-hd3-11R. Maldonado7.8016.50. Gypsum Johnny122213-15554-2¾D. Araujo1.50. Set'em Up Joe122442-4½2-24-3½4-15F. Peltroche6.60. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $9.80; $1...

