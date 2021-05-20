newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Masked singe-r: Curtis Sliwa torches face coverings in NYC

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican mayoral hopeful Curtis Sliwa held a mask-burning event in Manhattan Thursday to celebrate newly loosened face-mask restrictions in the Empire State. “It feels great,” said Curtis Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder, as he worked to torch a few disposable masks on a rod outside Empire Steakhouse in Midtown. “It’s...

nypost.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Health
City
Southampton, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Singe#The Mask#Fire#Republican#Guardian Angels#Trammps#Blu Mar#Sliwa Torches#Mask Equinox#Mask Liberation#Disco Inferno#70s Disco Group#Manhattan Thursday#Plastic#Midtown#Mask Mandates#Empire Steakhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
New York City, NYdailyjournal.net

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
New York City, NYMic

NYC Pride is banning police. Can this be the new norm?

In a return to its origins as a protest of police brutality against LGBTQ people, NYC Pride will no longer permit police to participate in its parade until 2025, the New York Times reported. This way, the LGBTQ community — especially its trans and BIPOC members — can celebrate free of the presence of police, which a press release from the organization said can be “threatening, and at times, dangerous.” Could this be the new norm?
New York City, NYGothamist.com

NYC Restaurants To Albany: Keep Lax Liquor Laws Post Pandemic

This week marks the end of the midnight curfew on outdoor dining and indoor capacity restrictions for city restaurants. But with the closing of countless bars and restaurants since the COVID-19 pandemic began and declining revenues among those that survived, the city’s hospitality association is now calling on state lawmakers to allow faster, temporary liquor licenses to promote the industry's economic rebound.
New York City, NYNewsday

Weighing in early

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is making his first endorsement of the year and it’s for a candidate some 50 miles to the east: Manhattan District Attorney contender Alvin Bragg. Bragg is among the contenders in the crowded race for this high-profile office, which is currently in the midst of...
New York City, NYKESQ

Multi-agency group sweeps up 3 homeless encampments

NEW YORK (WCBS) — There are now three fewer homeless encampments in Manhattan. Friday, a multi-agency effort swept away camps in Midtown West and Hell’s Kitchen, and those cleanup teams made some surprising discoveries. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin exclusively reports, under a long-standing construction sidewalk shed was a jumbled encampment...
New York City, NYmorningbrew.com

NYC Subways Now Open 24/7 After Year of Late Night Closure

Sure, Broadway opening up and NYU undergrads giving each other stick-and-pokes on fire escapes are great, but nothing signifies New York City's return to normalcy more than the MTA's move yesterday opening subways to their full 24/7 schedule. Zoom out. Last May, Gov. Cuomo shut down the subway system overnight...
New York City, NYEater

NYC Restaurants Grapple With CDC’s New Mask Mandates

In an abrupt announcement last Thursday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or remain socially distant in most outdoor and indoor environments — including restaurants. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed that New York would be adopting the CDC’s relaxed regulations starting on Wednesday, May 19, the same day that NYC restaurants and bars can go to 100 percent indoor capacity.
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Editor’s note: Battling the old guard

That quote may sound like it came from a progressive politician in Albany, but it actually came from a real estate broker in Manhattan. One of our main stories this month looks at the lingering specter of discrimination in New York City co-ops. We interviewed more than 40 brokers, lawyers,...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...