Kingston, NY

Kingston’s Historic Wiltwyck Cemetery Vandalized: Culprits Caught

By Paty Quyn
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery in Kingston, New York sadly reported this week that they had been vandalized this past Saturday afternoon. (May 15, 2021) They posted the information on the cemeteries' Facebook page. The history of this Hudson Valley cemetery isn't as old as the city it resides in, the cemetery was actually founded on March 20, 1856 where as the city of Kingston can be traced back to 1654. None the less it still is quite old and has many historic headstones and monuments that are important to the region.

