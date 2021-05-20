A month later, police still seek clues after man found dead in Lubbock street
The Lubbock Police Department continues to investigate the death of a man who was found dead one night last month in the middle of a central Lubbock thoroughfare. John David Wishert, 47, was found dead in the southbound lanes of the 3000 block of University Avenue at approximately 10:15 p.m. April 16, and police by Thursday said they're still seeking information from the public that could provide more information about the events leading up to his death.www.lubbockonline.com