7News First Alert Weather: Quiet end to the workweek with a chance for rain to kick off the weekend

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Comanche; Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma East Central Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Marlow, Rush Springs, Bray, Sterling, Alex, Bradley, Agawam, southeastern Fort Sill, Central High, Acme and Cox City. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.