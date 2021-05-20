newsbreak-logo
Lawton, OK

7News First Alert Weather: Quiet end to the workweek with a chance for rain to kick off the weekend

By Noel Rehm
kswo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, partly cloudy with a slight chance for sprinkles, otherwise it will be a dry evening across Texoma. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph and overnight lows will fall into the low 60s. On Friday, mostly cloudy skies with increasing moisture...

Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
kswo.com

First Alert 7 Forecast - Showers and storms continue throughout the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Mostly cloudy skies persist throughout tonight and into early tomorrow morning, as does our rain chances. Scattered showers and storms will dominate tonight as a line of rain moves through our area courtesy of a dry line coming in from the west. Lows will get down to the lower 60s tonight with winds coming out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Lawton, OK
kswo.com

Lightning strike responsible for Lawton storm siren sounding Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you were in east Lawton Sunday morning, you may have heard a storm siren going off despite there not being a tornado or severe weather in the area. Comanche County Emergency Manager Michael Merritt said lightning struck close to the storm siren causing it to go off and briefly causing the power to flicker in the area.
Oklahoma State
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Lawton, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For tonight, party cloudy and cool with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. On Friday, mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will increase out of the south at 10-20 mph. Storms will develop along the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and will progress from west-to-east during the evening hours. While storms are expected to weaken as they approach Texoma, a few showers and storms are possible for areas west of I-44.
Lawton, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: A warming trend kicks off tomorrow and sunshine makes a return

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with light winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s. On Thursday, you’ll want a jacket to start the day, however temperatures will rebound into the low 70s late in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the northeast and shift to the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Comanche County, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Comanche; Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma East Central Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Marlow, Rush Springs, Bray, Sterling, Alex, Bradley, Agawam, southeastern Fort Sill, Central High, Acme and Cox City. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.